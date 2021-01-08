S'poreans in the US advised to take necessary precautions for personal safety: MFA

Singaporeans in the U.S. should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, and avoid areas where demonstrations are occurring, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Jan. 7.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, and the Singapore Embassy in Washington DC, Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco, and the Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in New York are in close contact with the Singaporean community in the US," said a spokesperson for MFA.

"In view of the fluid situation, Singaporeans in the U.S. are advised to remain vigilant, monitor the local news closely, and follow the advice of local authorities."

MFA also "strongly encouraged" Singaporeans in the U.S. to eRegister with MFA so they can be contacted should the need arise.

Protests that turn violent at the Capitol

On Jan. 7, pro-Trump protesters broke into the U.S. Senate Chamber interrupting the counting of the Electoral College votes of the 2020 U.S. elections.

One woman was allegedly shot in the chest by the police as Trump supporters swarmed into what appeared to be the hallway of the building.

According to the New York Times, she was identified as Ashli Babbitt — an Air Force veteran who settled in San Diego after two wars and 14 years.

Those who need consular assistance in the U.S. can contact the following:

Singapore Embassy in Washington D.C.:

Tel: +1 202 537 3100

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 202 537 3100 ext 140, +1 202 436 4777, +1 202 412 0074

Email: [email protected]

Singapore Consulate-General in San Francisco:

Tel: +1 415 543 4775

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 415 290 9000

Email: [email protected]

Singapore Consulate in New York:

Tel: +1 212 223 3331

Emergency Tel (after hours): +1 917 293 4540

Email: [email protected]

Singapore Honorary Consulate in Miami:

Tel: +1 305 858 4225

Emergency Tel (after hours): +65 6379 8000

Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office (24 hrs):

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Top image by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images.