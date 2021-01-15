Back

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

Syahindah Ishak | January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Loo Boon Chong has been sentenced to five months' jail on Jan. 15 for obstructing justice by discarding a blood-stained shirt belonging Tan Sen Yang, the alleged killer in the 2019 Orchard Towers murder case.

Loo, 27, was one of the seven people originally charged with the murder.

However, he had his murder charge reduced on Jul. 11, 2019.

Tan is the only one who still faces a murder charge.

Also fined S$1,000

In addition to his jail term, Loo was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence, as reported as The Straits Times.

He had previously pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, 2020 to one charge of obstructing justice.

For intentionally obstructing justice, Loo could have been jailed for up to seven years and/or fined.

Was part of group involved in dispute at Orchard Towers

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Loo did not join the attack on Satheesh Noel Gobidass, the victim, at the Orchard Towers ground floor entrance.

He and the rest of his group left Orchard Towers hurriedly.

Before leaving, he saw Satheesh, who was bleeding on his face, walk a few steps before collapsing at the entrance of Orchard Towers.

Loo ran out of Orchard Towers and boarded a taxi with three others from his group, including Tan.

Allowed Tan to take a shower at his house

Satheesh later succumbed to his injuries and died that same day.

Meanwhile, Loo and Tan went to Boon Lay Market. Tan still had his karambit knife with him at this point, as stated in court documents.

After they left Boon Lay Market, Tan asked Loo to allow him to go to take a shower at his house, to which Loo agreed.

They then took another taxi to Loo's house.

After taking a shower, Tan asked Loo to lend him a new top so that he could change.

Loo noticed that there was a patch of blood stain on Tan's white t-shirt, which he knew Tan was wearing at Orchard Towers earlier.

He subsequently gave Tan a fresh t-shirt, of another colour, to change into.

Tan left his blood stained t-shirt inside Loo's bedroom after changing.

Threw away the blood-stained shirt

Before Tan left his house, Loo passed Tan S$50 cash for transport, and lent him a pair of slippers.

After Tan left, Loo checked his house to make sure that Tan did not leave the karambit knife behind.

However, Loo saw Tan's blood-stained white t-shirt in his bedroom.

Knowing that it was evidence, he brought the t-shirt out of his house and discarded it down the common rubbish chute along the corridor.

Later that same day, Loo was arrested.

Tan's blood-stained t-shirt was not retrieved by the police.

