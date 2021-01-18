Long-tailed macaques people-watch at Lakeside MRT, climb Sengkang HDB block

A curious little visitor was spotted at Lakeside MRT station recently.

Facebook user Bernard Lim posted these videos of a long-tailed macaque casually sauntering around the station before making its way to a bus stop.

Some folks gawked while others simply went about their own business.

Here's another video.

In this clip, the macaque perches itself near a short flight of stairs and watches the world go by, possibly contemplating why prices of vegetables at the wet market increased by 100 per cent recently.

This isn't the only place where long-tailed macaques have been spotted in recent times.

Last week, these furry friends were filmed engaging in some pretty daredevil antics — climbing down the exterior of a HDB block at Rivervale Drive with ease:

What to do if you encounter long-tailed macaques

Singaporeans are probably not unfamiliar with long-tailed macaques and their antics.

In areas where their behaviours have been conditioned by prolonged feeding, instances of conflict have occurred between humans and long-tailed macaques.

This is why it is important to keep a distance and avoid feeding macaques if you see them.

When you see a macaque, maintain a safe distance and do not engage in direct eye contact with it. Do not smile and show your teeth at the macaque as it perceives this as threatening behaviour.

Conceal or discard any object that might draw its attention, such as plastic bottles or plastic bags.

If a macaque approaches you while you are with a child, you can put the child on your shoulders. This will increase your perceived size, which could deter the monkey from approaching you and your child.

Top images via Facebook here and here.