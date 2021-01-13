Back

Prices of vegetables up 100% at S'pore wet markets due to heavy rain

Vegetables can't grow properly or can't be delivered here.

Belmont Lay | January 13, 2021, 03:14 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

In Singapore, when it rains, it pours -- and prices of vegetables go up.

The Straits Times reported on Jan. 13 that farms are flooded in Malaysia due to the heavy rains, causing a shortage of supplies as a result of poor crop output and waterlogged roads.

The poor weather conditions will see some vegetables in Singapore cost about twice as much as they did just weeks ago as a result of the weather wreaking havoc.

Tens of thousands of people in Malaysia have been evacuated from their homes due to floods.

Vegetables shortage

According to ST, one Pasir Ris stall owner said: "Green leafy vegetables like spinach are more affected because they spoil easily in water."

Another vegetable stall owner in Geylang Serai Market said vegetables had to be flown in from Thailand and Vietnam, which is more expensive.

Prices of tomatoes have almost doubled, from about S$1 to S$2 per kg to about S$3 per kg.

Tomatoes that are sold in Singapore come from some areas in Cameron Highlands.

The rain has caused tomatoes to not ripen properly.

However, prices traditionally tick upwards towards the end of the year because of the monsoon season, ST reported.

Price of seafood also up

Prices for seafood such as fish and prawns have also crept up, ST reported.

Some fish, such as Chinese pomfret and white pomfret, are selling for at least 20 per cent more.

But this could also be attributed to the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

Top photo via

Japanese fans of 7-11 banana milk drink unhappy with 'camouflage packaging'

Slightly less bang for your buck.

January 13, 2021, 02:59 PM

Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine shows 50.38% efficacy in Brazil trial

Trials of the vaccine in other countries have also reported different efficacy rates.

January 13, 2021, 02:30 PM

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2021 cancelled because of Covid-19

There will be an online bazaar.

January 13, 2021, 01:38 PM

Pasir Ris chalet units for lease from S$1,300 per month with swimming pool, free wi-fi & BBQ pit

Cool.

January 13, 2021, 12:38 PM

25 million new users join Telegram in 72 hours thanks to new WhatsApp privacy terms

It now has 500 million active users.

January 13, 2021, 12:36 PM

Buy S'pore Flyer tickets for migrant workers with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers

One way to give back.

January 13, 2021, 12:26 PM

19 people charged with feeding wild boars at Lorong Halus, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$5,000

This is the first time so many individuals have been brought to court since the Wildlife Act came into effect in June 2020.

January 13, 2021, 11:53 AM

New HDB Flat portal launched with upcoming BTOs, flat listing service & housing budget calculator

Useful info.

January 13, 2021, 11:49 AM

Sentosa Cove waters turn rouge pink, dead fish found floating on surface

Smells weird too.

January 13, 2021, 11:39 AM

6 teens allegedly shouted gang slogans & made gang-related hand signs at Jalan Loyang Besar chalet

Online.

January 13, 2021, 11:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.