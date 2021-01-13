Prices of vegetables up 100% at S'pore wet markets due to heavy rain

In Singapore, when it rains, it pours -- and prices of vegetables go up.

The Straits Times reported on Jan. 13 that farms are flooded in Malaysia due to the heavy rains, causing a shortage of supplies as a result of poor crop output and waterlogged roads.

The poor weather conditions will see some vegetables in Singapore cost about twice as much as they did just weeks ago as a result of the weather wreaking havoc.

Tens of thousands of people in Malaysia have been evacuated from their homes due to floods.

Vegetables shortage

According to ST, one Pasir Ris stall owner said: "Green leafy vegetables like spinach are more affected because they spoil easily in water."

Another vegetable stall owner in Geylang Serai Market said vegetables had to be flown in from Thailand and Vietnam, which is more expensive.

Prices of tomatoes have almost doubled, from about S$1 to S$2 per kg to about S$3 per kg.

Tomatoes that are sold in Singapore come from some areas in Cameron Highlands.

The rain has caused tomatoes to not ripen properly.

However, prices traditionally tick upwards towards the end of the year because of the monsoon season, ST reported.

Price of seafood also up

Prices for seafood such as fish and prawns have also crept up, ST reported.

Some fish, such as Chinese pomfret and white pomfret, are selling for at least 20 per cent more.

But this could also be attributed to the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

