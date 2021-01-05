Back

Li Nanxing's bottled hae bee hiam to be available at Cheers & FairPrice Xpress for S$15.90

Don't worry, be hae bee.

Karen Lui | January 05, 2021, 11:48 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

The last time we caught up with Li Nanxing was at Taste Gourmet Market's Bakers & Co. in November.

The showbiz veteran was promoting the bakery's opening, as well as his hae bee hiam (spicy dried shrimp sambal) croissants and curry chicken.

Now, Li is bottling his popular hae bee hiam so that fans will soon be able to use the spicy sweet condiment in their own recipes.

Ah Ge’s Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam (S$15.90/170g) will launch on Jan. 9.

Photo via Brand Cellar

10,000 limited edition blue signed bottles will be exclusively available at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets.

To celebrate the launch, a one-for-one promotion Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam will run at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets on Jan. 9.

Li will also be making an appearance at four Cheers outlets at specific timings to promote the product.

Photo via Brand Cellar

Come follow us on IG!

Top photos by Brand Cellar, Mandy How.

Zara at [email protected] & Privé at Paragon among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Jan. 5

Evening update.

January 05, 2021, 11:41 PM

US could let millions of Covid-19 vaccines go to waste

The country faces several hurdles as it races to vaccinate its population.

January 05, 2021, 10:21 PM

Philippine flight attendant, 23, dies after alleged rape at New Year's Eve party, 11 men provisionally charged

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was announced dead on arrival.

January 05, 2021, 09:10 PM

Key questions asked by MPs on police access to TraceTogether data for serious offences

Some the questions raised include the longevity of TraceTogether data, and instances where the data have been used.

January 05, 2021, 08:35 PM

Mario Kart-themed tour company in Tokyo loses 3-year court battle against Nintendo

You might have seen them around Tokyo.

January 05, 2021, 08:18 PM

Vivian, Pritam, Shanmugam discuss police use of TraceTogether data, Covid-19 battle needs public trust

The use of TraceTogether data for criminal investigations will only be sought in very serious offences.

January 05, 2021, 07:58 PM

Closed stretches along Rail Corridor from Spooner Rd to Hillview Rd to reopen in Q1 2021

You can use the diverted routes for now.

January 05, 2021, 06:59 PM

First look: Japan Airlines meals at Tanjong Pagar rail cafe till Jan. 31, cabin crew around on weekends

For those of you who miss airplane food.

January 05, 2021, 06:48 PM

Pair of wild pink dolphins spotted in waters off Pasir Panjang

Lucky.

January 05, 2021, 06:05 PM

Robinsons S'pore's last outlet to close by Jan. 10, 2021, everything on sale

It might close sooner if stocks run out.

January 05, 2021, 05:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.