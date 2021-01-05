Li Nanxing's bottled hae bee hiam to be available at Cheers & FairPrice Xpress for S$15.90

The last time we caught up with Li Nanxing was at Taste Gourmet Market's Bakers & Co. in November.

The showbiz veteran was promoting the bakery's opening, as well as his hae bee hiam (spicy dried shrimp sambal) croissants and curry chicken.

Now, Li is bottling his popular hae bee hiam so that fans will soon be able to use the spicy sweet condiment in their own recipes.

Ah Ge’s Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam (S$15.90/170g) will launch on Jan. 9.

10,000 limited edition blue signed bottles will be exclusively available at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets.

To celebrate the launch, a one-for-one promotion Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam will run at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets on Jan. 9.

Li will also be making an appearance at four Cheers outlets at specific timings to promote the product.

Top photos by Brand Cellar, Mandy How.