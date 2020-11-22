'Hidden' supermarket at Holland Village mall has dessert corner, deli & Japanese restaurant

Residents of Holland Village have a secret: Taste, a gourmet supermarket in the basement of Raffles Holland V mall.

While not new per se (it opened in 2017), its relatively obscure location might make it hard to discover (the inconspicuous mall is across the busier streets of Holland Village, and has a rather discreet basement).

The multi-faceted store stocks up on everyday needs as well as a selection of cheeses, meats, fresh oysters, and seafood.

You can also find a dessert corner offering waffles, ice cream, and cakes, and Japanese restaurant Sens Sushi and Grill tucked away at the back.

To top it off, a newly-opened bakery is the latest addition to the store.

Here's a (virtual) tour of the store

It's alcohol selection:

Seafood:

Meats:

Bakery:

Dessert corner:

The prices are quite reasonable, but there's no sit-down area, if you want to have it on the spot.

Sens Sushi:

If you're looking for Christmas platters (or party food in general), Taste has some options:

The Sake Kurobuta Ham, along with Slow-cooked Peppery Beef Pastrami and Roasted Beef Ribeye with Homemade Herbs Mustard with Shallot & Thyme sauce, are dishes new to Taste.

Festive promotion

From now till Dec. 8, the store is running an early promotional discount of 15 per cent on all items, with a minimum nett purchase of S$150.

Key in "XMAS20" for online purchases to get the same discount.

Orders above S$150 are entitled to free delivery.

You'll have to pre-order by Dec. 20, 2020, and collect your items by Jan. 1, 2021.

Allow four working days before delivery/pick-up.

Details

Address: 118 Holland Avenue, Raffles Holland V Mall Basement 1, Singapore 278997

Opening Hours: 8am - 10pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How