Back

'Hidden' supermarket at Holland Village mall has dessert corner, deli & Japanese restaurant

Grocery shopping is a legit past time.

Mandy How | November 22, 2020, 01:13 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Residents of Holland Village have a secret: Taste, a gourmet supermarket in the basement of Raffles Holland V mall.

While not new per se (it opened in 2017), its relatively obscure location might make it hard to discover (the inconspicuous mall is across the busier streets of Holland Village, and has a rather discreet basement).

The multi-faceted store stocks up on everyday needs as well as a selection of cheeses, meats, fresh oysters, and seafood.

You can also find a dessert corner offering waffles, ice cream, and cakes, and Japanese restaurant Sens Sushi and Grill tucked away at the back. 

To top it off, a newly-opened bakery is the latest addition to the store.

Here's a (virtual) tour of the store

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

It's alcohol selection:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Seafood:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Meats:

Photo by Mandy How

Bakery:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Dessert corner:

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The prices are quite reasonable, but there's no sit-down area, if you want to have it on the spot.

Sens Sushi:

Photo by Mandy How

If you're looking for Christmas platters (or party food in general), Taste has some options:

Sushi and sashimi platters. Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The Sake Kurobuta Ham, along with Slow-cooked Peppery Beef Pastrami and Roasted Beef Ribeye with Homemade Herbs Mustard with Shallot & Thyme sauce, are dishes new to Taste.

Photo by Mandy How

Festive promotion

From now till Dec. 8, the store is running an early promotional discount of 15 per cent on all items, with a minimum nett purchase of S$150.

Key in "XMAS20" for online purchases to get the same discount.

Orders above S$150 are entitled to free delivery.

You'll have to pre-order by Dec. 20, 2020, and collect your items by Jan. 1, 2021.

Allow four working days before delivery/pick-up.

Details

Address:  118 Holland Avenue, Raffles Holland V Mall Basement 1, Singapore 278997

Opening Hours: 8am - 10pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How

Over 300 new Covid-19 cases for 5th straight day in South Korea, possible 3rd wave if not contained

South Korea has already experienced two waves of Covid-19 outbreaks.

November 22, 2020, 03:08 PM

Kovan pool allows humans & dogs to swim together from S$20/hour

You'll have to buy a minimum of five sessions though.

November 22, 2020, 02:57 PM

Johor chief minister: S'pore MOH invited to evaluate new proposal to allow 30,000 travellers daily to cross border

Johor wants to open borders with Singapore.

November 22, 2020, 02:44 PM

'Incredible Tales' on Netflix a reminder that Utt now 47 years old & looking ageless

Another preservative-eating celebrity.

November 22, 2020, 02:15 PM

Ex-Alexa engineer develops MeowTalk app to translate cat's meow

Enslavement of humans is now.

November 22, 2020, 02:02 PM

Hoping for a miracle: S'porean, 27, gets terminal disease after trumping hair loss, breast cancer & brain tumour

Stories of Us: To say that Chan See Ting has been dealt a bad hand is an understatement. But the 27-year-old tells us why she is able to find joy amidst all the pain that has come her way.

November 22, 2020, 12:33 PM

SGH warns of scammers calling victims, asking them visit hospital without providing reason

Don't provide your personal information.

November 22, 2020, 12:16 PM

F&B service staff in S'pore reveal horror stories of the worst, most entitled customers they've met

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 22, 2020, 12:03 PM

Largest dog run in the east & bird perch opens at East Coast Park

New place for your doggo to run free.

November 22, 2020, 11:30 AM

Mark Lee thanks wife Catherine Ng for walking with him through life & on red carpet at 57th Golden Horse Awards

Best husband award.

November 22, 2020, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.