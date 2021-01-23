Back

S'pore suspends yacht license 30 days after party goers spotted on it near Lazarus Island

None of them wore masks.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2021, 01:08 PM

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has suspended the licence of pleasure craft "ADVANT" for 30 days.

Partying on a yacht

In a Jan. 23 press release, MPA stated that on Dec. 26, 2020, passengers onboard the yacht were having a party in the vicinity of Lazarus Island.

A photo and two videos of the group were taken and uploaded onto Facebook that day.

The photo and videos showed the group engaging in what appeared to be a Christmas party.

None of them wore masks.

More than five people in a group

According to MPA, the number of passengers in a group onboard the craft was more than the maximum group size of five that was allowed at the time under Covid-19 safety measures.

Based on preliminary investigations, the craft had been chartered for a social gathering and there was co-mingling among the individuals on board.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Further action may be taken against any individual who is found to have breached the law arising from the investigations, added MPA.

Those convicted under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Subsequent offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

The craft or vessel may also have its licence suspended by MPA for up to 30 days.

In addition, the owner or operator may be required to put in place a safe management plan to the satisfaction of MPA.

Top images from Bu Hui Yan/FB.

