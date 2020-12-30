10 men & women hang out on yacht off Lazarus Island in violation of Covid-19 rules

A total of 10 people were allegedly hanging out together in a group on a yacht off Lazarus Island in Singapore, in violation of the Covid-19 safety measures.

A photo and two videos of the group were taken and put up on Facebook on Dec. 26.

The photo and videos showed the group apparently engaging in merry-making

The photo and videos were taken on Boxing Day.

At least 10 people on board yacht

At least 10 men and women can be seen swaying to music and dancing on a yacht at sea.

At least six men were seen wearing swimming trunks and shirtless, and they were dancing with four other women in swimwear on the boat.

None of them wore masks.

The group appeared to have been engaged in a Christmas party.

From two yachts

The yacht could be seen swaying in the middle of the sea, in full view of members of the public who were on shore wearing masks.

Based on the footage uploaded, another yacht was moored behind the yacht with the group on it.

It is believed that the 10 men and women may have been initially divided into two groups.

But they gathered on one yacht subsequently.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it is aware of the videos and is now investigating the incident.

