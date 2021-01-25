Egg tarts flecked with 22-carat gold flakes available at Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore

Gold is no longer reserved for the finer side of dining.

CNY menu

Gold egg tarts are now available at all Joy luck Teahouse outlets.

The egg tarts, flecked with 22-carat edible French gold flakes, are priced as follows:

One piece: S$6

Four pieces: S$22.80

Six pieces: S$28.80

The item is part of the teahouse's Chinese New Year menu.

While it all sounds very fancy, the gold flakes are unlikely to contribute anything in terms of taste, if past experiences are anything to go by.

With aesthetics in its favour, however, it'll make a pretty nice visiting gift this Chinese New Year.

Photo via Joy Luck TeahouseJoy Luck Teahouse's signature egg tarts come in two forms: puff pastry and butter cookie. The gold egg tarts are available in limited quantities and on a while stocks last basis.

Chee Cheong Fun with Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam

The newly opened Parkway Parade outlet will also be introducing Chee Cheong Fun with Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam in collaboration with Li Nanxing (who is almost synonymous with hae bee biam these days).

Priced at S$4.80, it will be exclusively available at the cafe's Parkway Parade outlet for a limited time.

Joy Luck Teahouse Parkway Parade

Address:

Food Republic @ Parkway Parade, Stall MR#6,

80 Marine Parade Road, Singapore 449269

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Joy Luck Teahouse