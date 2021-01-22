Back

Biden's Inauguration Day produced many memes

The Internet wasted no time.

Kayla Wong | January 22, 2021, 03:10 AM

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at around 12:50am on Jan. 21 (Singapore time).

As the country witnessed a peaceful transition of power, Internet users got to work, turning several iconic moments into memes and videos.

Here are some that came out of the inauguration.

Trump on his way out of the White House

In Trump's parting speech, in which he failed to mention Biden and Harris' names again, he wished the new administration "great luck and great success".

Saying they have "the foundation to do something really spectacular", he added that it is because his administration has "put it in a position like it has never been before".

Trump ended his speech by saying, "We will be back in some form."

"Have a good life. We will see you soon."

Biden and Harris' first day in office

During Biden's swearing-in ceremony, the massive 127-year-old family Bible he used caught the Internet's attention.

The fist bump shared between Kamala Harris, the first black and South Asian woman to become Vice President, and Michelle Obama, the first black woman who held the role of first lady, resonated with people.

Harris being sworn in left some shookt.

The letter that Trump left for Biden before he left the Oval Office had the Internet guessing about its contents.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Movie Memes (@dirty.irwin)

Some also made memes that referenced Trump's hint at a political comeback.

Meme via @whitepeoplehumor/IG

Cold Bernie

Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the Democratic nomination, became the subject of most of the memes that came out of the inauguration.

He was photographed sitting with his hands crossed in front of him, looking cozy while bundled up in the same parka that he had previously worn in a fundraising video for his presidential campaign, which had also become a meme.

The contrast was even more apparent with everyone else dressed to the nines, while he arrived with an envelope in his hands like he had to run some errands afterwards.

People took note of his hand-knit mittens as well, which were made using materials that achieve sustainability.

The memeable image of Sanders sitting socially-distanced away from everyone else, as he was at higher risk for Covid-19 due to his age and past health issues, meant he was photoshopped into a bunch of different pictures too.

Harris' stepdaughter

Internet users were obsessed with what Harris' 21-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff was wearing too.

Her response when she saw her stepmother's predecessor, Mike Pence, didn't go unnoticed as well.

Michelle Obama looking fly

People were also impressed when Michelle Obama arrived looking sharp in her burgundy outfit.

A TikTok user, who said Obama is "out here serving", made a video of her walking through the Capitol like the viral "walk" challenge that requires users to film themselves walking slowly in a cute outfit to the tune of "Let me see if you can walk."

People even dug up pictures of her exactly four years ago when she attended Trump's inauguration.

In an interview with ABC News, she had revealed a little of what she was feeling that day, saying she had "stopped even trying to smile".

She, Harris and current first lady Jill Biden were dressed similarly as they all arrived in long overcoats with a single colour scheme.

Lady Gaga and "The Hunger Games"

The incredibly large bird brooch that Lady Gaga was wearing reminded people of "The Hunger Games" movie, as the mockingjay pin was the symbol of rebellion that protagonist Katniss Everdeen received.

Amanda Gorman the poet

As the youngest inaugural poet in America's history, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman gave a powerful reading of her poem, "The Hill We Climb".

The poem was written when the Capitol Hill siege happened, she told the New York Times.

While she was not exactly made into a meme, Twitter users, including former President Barack Obama, were stunned by her talent.

Biden spent the rest of the day signing executive orders that reversed Trump's policies, sought to alleviate the debilitating impact of Covid-19 on the country, and put his ambitious climate plan into motion.

Trump had skipped Biden's inauguration and flew to South Florida, where he was greeted by his supporters who arrived from all over the country, before he went to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Top image adapted via @AshleyKSmalls & @jobros_g on Twitter

