Back

Lot One & Sembawang Shopping Centre among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

Syahindah Ishak | January 18, 2021, 11:10 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday (Jan. 18).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,127.

Screenshot from MOH.

Two community cases

There are two cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.

Case 59393

Case 59393 is a 43 year-old female Singaporean who is the spouse of Case 59365. She is a homemaker.

She developed a runny nose on Jan. 10, as well as loss of taste, sore throat and diarrhoea on Jan. 12.

However, she had not sought medical treatment.

As part of MOH's contact tracing efforts, she was contacted by MOH on Jan. 16 following the confirmation of Case 59365, and was tested for Covid-19 when she reported these symptoms.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 59395

Case 59395 is a 66 year-old female Malaysian national who is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder, and has been residing in Singapore since January 2020.

She is a retiree who is a family member of Case 59365.

She developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms and diarrhoea on Jan. 9, as well as loss of taste on Jan. 14, but had not sought medical treatment.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 59365, she was contacted by MOH on Jan. 16 and tested for Covid-19 when she reported these symptoms.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back positive.

Together with her Covid-19 symptoms, this indicates a likely recent infection with onset on Jan. 9. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

 

Screenshot from MOH.

12 imported cases

There are also 12 imported cases reported on Jan. 18, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two of the imported cases are Singaporeans and four are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Mexico, Pakistan, Switzerland, UK and U.S.

One is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India, another is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Czech Republic and the remaining four are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

 

Screenshot from MOH.

22 more cases discharged

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,868 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

186 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Eight new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

These are the new locations added to the list on Jan. 18:

  1. Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 7

  2. Sembawang Shopping Centre on Jan. 7

  3. Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Kimage Hair Studio at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 8

  4. Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 9

  5. MR.DIY at Sembawang Shopping Centre on Jan. 9

  6. Shi Li Fang at Junction 10 on Jan. 11

  7. Sheng Siong at Junction 10 on Jan. 11

  8. Treasure Cove at CSC @ Bukit Batok on Jan. 12

Here is the full list of locations:

Screenshot from MOH.

Screenshot from MOH.

Screenshot from MOH.

Top image from Capitaland Website & Wikimedia Commons.

Indonesia gives Covid-19 vaccines to celebrities to convince public of safety

The policy came under fire when a celebrity who got inoculated first appeared to flout safety measures hours later.

January 18, 2021, 09:06 PM

2 people in UK fined for driving over 100km to get McDonald's amid lockdown

Not essential travel.

January 18, 2021, 09:01 PM

Cat in Hawaiian shirt spotted chilling in Tampines, owner sought

Commenters were split over whether the shirt was cute or dangerous.

January 18, 2021, 08:23 PM

Rape & murder of Winnifred Teo, 18, in 1985 still unsolved after her body found at Holland Road 36 years ago

The case shocked Singapore and made schools warn students about travelling alone.

January 18, 2021, 07:09 PM

Hospital restaurant in Thailand starts serving cannabis-infused food after it was de-listed as narcotic

The hospital has touted the cultural legacy and health benefits of cannabis cuisine.

January 18, 2021, 07:04 PM

Strong wind dislodges 'Mask Up' banner off building & drops it atop bus at Sungei Rd

Way too windy.

January 18, 2021, 06:41 PM

Student taking university entrance exams in Japan disqualified for not wearing mask properly

The student was warned seven times in total.

January 18, 2021, 06:40 PM

Natalie Siow released from prison

Two-third remission rule means she spent slightly more than 200 days in jail out of a 8.5 months sentence.

January 18, 2021, 05:51 PM

Indonesian teen who forcefully threw cat for social media 'content' arrested by police

Outcry.

January 18, 2021, 05:48 PM

Long-tailed macaques people-watch at Lakeside MRT, climb Sengkang HDB block

So much monkeying around.

January 18, 2021, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.