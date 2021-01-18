Lot One & Sembawang Shopping Centre among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday (Jan. 18).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,127.

Two community cases

There are two cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.

Case 59393

Case 59393 is a 43 year-old female Singaporean who is the spouse of Case 59365. She is a homemaker.

She developed a runny nose on Jan. 10, as well as loss of taste, sore throat and diarrhoea on Jan. 12.

However, she had not sought medical treatment.

As part of MOH's contact tracing efforts, she was contacted by MOH on Jan. 16 following the confirmation of Case 59365, and was tested for Covid-19 when she reported these symptoms.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 59395

Case 59395 is a 66 year-old female Malaysian national who is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder, and has been residing in Singapore since January 2020.

She is a retiree who is a family member of Case 59365.

She developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms and diarrhoea on Jan. 9, as well as loss of taste on Jan. 14, but had not sought medical treatment.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Case 59365, she was contacted by MOH on Jan. 16 and tested for Covid-19 when she reported these symptoms.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back positive.

Together with her Covid-19 symptoms, this indicates a likely recent infection with onset on Jan. 9. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

12 imported cases

There are also 12 imported cases reported on Jan. 18, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two of the imported cases are Singaporeans and four are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Mexico, Pakistan, Switzerland, UK and U.S.

One is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India, another is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Czech Republic and the remaining four are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

22 more cases discharged

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,868 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

186 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Eight new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

These are the new locations added to the list on Jan. 18:

Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 7 Sembawang Shopping Centre on Jan. 7 Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Kimage Hair Studio at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 8 Lot One Shoppers’ Mall on Jan. 9 MR.DIY at Sembawang Shopping Centre on Jan. 9 Shi Li Fang at Junction 10 on Jan. 11 Sheng Siong at Junction 10 on Jan. 11 Treasure Cove at CSC @ Bukit Batok on Jan. 12

Here is the full list of locations:

Top image from Capitaland Website & Wikimedia Commons.