14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 18, including 2 in community

Further updates tonight.

Syahindah Ishak | January 18, 2021, 03:44 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Monday (Jan. 18).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,127.

There are two cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.

There are no cases in the dormitories.

There are also 12 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

Jan. 15: 30

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Top image by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital/FB.

