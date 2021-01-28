Back

Tired-looking bear plushies in IKEA Japan go viral as they remind Japanese of themselves

Quite relatable.

Nigel Chua | January 28, 2021, 01:51 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One of the products available in IKEA's Japan stores is a jumbo-sized bear plushy, named DJUNGELSKOG.

Not that you would often see them standing at their full one-metre height though, as viral photos of the bears seem to show them perpetually slouching or slumped over.

Photo via Ikipooh on Twitter.

A tweet with photos of the bears has gone viral, with over 45,000 retweets and 161,000 likes since it was posted by user Ikipooh on Jan. 26.

While it's not clear whether the user was the one who arranged the bears, that hasn't stopped netizens from having a bit of fun with the bears' state of permanent repose.

Work troubles

One user suggested that the bears were having a rough day at work, providing a caption which many office workers might identify with:

Screenshot via @aurora_661 on Twitter.

Hungover

Meanwhile, another netizens shared a photo suggesting that the bears' tiredness could be due to alcohol consumption:

Photo via canon_kn on Twitter.

Copycats

Other netizens who visited IKEA outlets appear to have spotted more sleepy-looking bears arranged on furniture as well.

They also appear to have been dressed up with hats and a scarf.

Bears were introduced in Japan in 2019, are famous elsewhere too

The bears were apparently introduced by IKEA Japan in 2019.

They are also a hit elsewhere in the world, including among cats, apparently:

Not currently available in Singapore

The bears are not currently available in Singapore, unfortunately, as IKEA Singapore's website shows only two plush toys above 80cm in size, neither of them being the bears.

However, IKEA Singapore continues to stock the metre-long BLAHAJ shark plushy, which went viral in 2019 after the sharks were spotted cooking, reading, dining, and doing other human activities at IKEA stores.

Screenshot via IKEA Singapore website.

Related story:

Top image via Ikipooh and aurora_661 on Twitter

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean youth who planned terrorist attacks to get hearing while detained, parents & lawyer involved

He said there are “a number of reasons” why the teen was detained without trial.

January 28, 2021, 01:09 PM

Jade Rasif claims website posted her personal details along with 100,000 others in S’pore

She encouraged people to change their phone numbers if they have been receiving many prank calls.

January 28, 2021, 12:31 PM

Fish curry gelato with prata shreds & mushroom soup gelato available at Funan

From the folks who brought you Chicken Rice gelato.

January 28, 2021, 12:15 PM

S'pore not discussing Air Travel Bubble with India as 'S'poreans understand it to be': CAAS

Currently, air travel between Singapore and India is restricted only to special repatriation flights chartered by the Indian government.

January 28, 2021, 11:06 AM

Couple's HDB flat utility bill goes from S$120 to S$1,184 per month, seeks clarity from SP Group

Shocking.

January 28, 2021, 10:55 AM

Tai Cheong bakery undergoing renovation at Waterway Point's basement

!

January 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

Mum & daughter, 7, thrown out of house with S$85 left: S'pore public fulfils appliances & furniture wish list in 10 minutes

The mother-daughter duo turned to an MP for help with limited options left.

January 28, 2021, 03:04 AM

UK bus collector bought retired SBS bus in 2013, showcases it in vintage motor shows

Cool.

January 28, 2021, 12:02 AM

Chinese TikToker gains fame for looking uncannily like Korean star IU

I am U.

January 27, 2021, 11:32 PM

Taipei woman makes almost life-like koi & goldfish-shaped dumplings

Wishing you a yearly abundance... of fish

January 27, 2021, 10:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.