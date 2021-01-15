Back

Green Day cancels S'pore concert on Apr. 1, 2021 due to Covid-19

A refund will be given.

Darryl Laiu | January 15, 2021, 11:23 AM

American punk band Green Day has announced that their concert in Singapore has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions.

The band was supposed to perform in Singapore on Apr. 1, 2021, after it was postponed from Mar. 8 last year. It would have been the band's first time back in Singapore after 10 years.

"The band would like to thank all fans for your patience and understanding, and we hope to stage the show in Singapore in the future," said the organiser Lushington Entertainments, in a statement on Jan. 15.

Full refund will be given

Customers who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster (formerly known as APACTix).

Customers who purchased via credit card will have the refund automatically to the credit card they used for the transaction. It will take 30 days for the refunds to be processed.

Those who purchased via cash or NETS will be contacted by Ticketmaster for refund arrangements.

Top image from Green Day/Facebook.

