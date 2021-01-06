Back

Wonder woman actress deletes Instastory wrongly crediting Indian activist as fighting for gender equality

The activist has responded by saying that she is keen to welcome Gal Gadot to India.

Matthias Ang | January 06, 2021, 06:39 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

The Israeli actress of the Wonder Woman films, Gal Gadot, has deleted an Instastory which mistakenly hailed an 82-year-old Indian activist as fighting for gender equality, Vice News and The Hindu reported.

The activist, Bilkis Bano, had risen to prominence during a protest from the end of 2019 to early 2020 in New Delhi, India, against a controversial Indian law known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was slammed as unconstitutional and discriminatory on religious grounds.

What did Gadot say?

In her Instastory which featured an image of Bilkis, Gadot had written,"The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in."

Source: Gal Gadot Instagram

While the Instastory has been deleted, the image of Bilkis can still be seen in an Instagram post by Gadot, which she posted with the caption:

"Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen ❤

Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future.

Together, we can do wonders!

Share your own wonder women with me ❤️"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

How did Bilkis react?

The mistake does not appear to have generated any ill-will however.

In response to Gadot's mention, Bilkis said that she would be keen to welcome Gadot if she visited India.

In a video uploaded by the The Logical Indian, Bilkis said:

"When I saw Gal Gadot's picture, I realised she looks like my daughter. I wish her a Happy New Year.

Whenever you visit India, I will cook Kushtaba (Kashmiri dish) for you. I will also take you to visit Agra's Taj Mahal."

So what is the CAA that Bilkis was protesting against?

On Dec. 12, 2019, India's parliament passed the CAA, which allows "persecuted" minorities — that is, specifically Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from the countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to claim citizenship in India.

Under the law, members of such communities will only have to live or work in India for six years to be eligible for citizenship by naturalisation, according to the BBC.

Prior to the law's passing, the requirement was 11 years of having lived or worked for the federal government.

However, the law makes no reference to Muslims.

India's opposition parties have criticised the law as discriminatory, and an attempt by the country's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to polarise the country through the stoking of communal tensions.

The law has also been criticised by others as undermining India's secular constitution because it enshrines religious discrimination into law.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image collage via Gal Gadot Facebook and Instagram

Mediacorp actor Chen Shucheng's bubble tea shop closes down after 3 months

Meme Xpress has not mentioned anything about the closure on social media.

January 06, 2021, 06:37 PM

Smoking to be banned from all hawker centres: Grace Fu

87 out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore are currently smoke-free.

January 06, 2021, 06:20 PM

Teo Heng KTV applies for pilot reopening to allow customers to sing in pairs

No alcohol allowed.

January 06, 2021, 06:14 PM

20-year-old SP grad who got his first laptop at 17 is now founder & CEO of cybersecurity organisation

Cybersecurity is more than just using anti-virus.

January 06, 2021, 06:00 PM

MP Louis Ng steps down as CEO of Acres after 20 years

He promises to continue to speak up for animals.

January 06, 2021, 05:56 PM

Maskless man hurls vulgarities at Yishun supermart employee over alcohol exchange dispute

Tipping point.

January 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

WHO chief 'very disappointed' China denied entry to team studying Covid-19 origins

China said previously it would cooperate fully with WHO on its work.

January 06, 2021, 05:44 PM

Ex-finance chief in China sentenced to death for corruption & bribery

Death sentences are rarely meted out for corruption in China.

January 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

New Korean cafe at AMK centre sells corndogs, ddeokbokki & flakey croffles (croissant waffles)

Crofflesssss.

January 06, 2021, 05:34 PM

Nicole Seah new Youth Wing President, Leon Perera Media Team Head & Gerald Giam new Policy Head: WP

New roles.

January 06, 2021, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.