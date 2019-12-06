6 Yale-NUS students issue statement supporting protests in India over new citizenship law

Six students at Yale-NUS College have issued a statement in support of ongoing protests in India over the passing of a controversial law aimed at accommodating for citizenship those from neighbouring countries who are “persecuted minorities”.

Known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), its reduced requirements for period spent living in the country, as well as its exclusion of Muslims, while simultaneously making a person’s religion a criterion for obtaining citizenship, has sparked protests from various sectors of the population, with legal experts also saying it is unconstitutional.

Slamming the Indian government

The statement from the students, released on Dec. 19, criticised the Indian government for:

Using violence to crackdown on peaceful protests against the CAA, particularly within educational institutions,

Using religion as a criterion for Indian citizenship under the new law, and also

Perpetuating discrimination, particularly against Muslim refugees and citizens in conjunction with another piece of legislation passed in the state of Assam, the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It concluded with demands for the CAA and NRC to be scrapped, the launching of an investigation into the abuse of power by the police, and the allowance of non-violent protests to continue.

It was published a day after a separate group of students at Yale University also issued a statement in support of the protests.

@Yale students have joined the chorus of voices in solidarity with fellow students in India. Read our open letter here.https://t.co/1zTfxhKXJD pic.twitter.com/zVtGmkev2c — Surbhi B (@_surbhib) December 17, 2019

In response to Mothership’s queries, Yale-NUS said it is looking into the matter.

What’s going on in India?

What the CAA is, and why people are upset about it

On Dec. 12, India’s parliament passed the CAA, which allows “persecuted” minorities — that is, specifically Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from the countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to claim citizenship in India, Al Jazeera reported.

The BBC further reported that members of such communities will only have to live or work in India for six years to be eligible for citizenship by naturalisation.

Prior to the law’s passing, the requirement was 11 years of having lived or worked for the federal government, according to the BBC.

However, the law makes no reference to Muslims.

India’s opposition parties have criticised the law as discriminatory, and an attempt by the country’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to polarise the country through the stoking of communal tensions.

The law has also been slammed by others as undermining India’s secular constitution because it enshrines religious discrimination into law.

And what is the NRC?

According to Al Jazeera, the NRC is a piece of legislation that was passed in the Indian northeastern state of Assam that basically dictated that a list would be made of all the people considered as Indian citizens living there.

Up to 31.1 million people were included on the list, published in August, but around 1.9 million people excluded, most of them Bengali Muslims and a number reportedly also legitimate Indian citizens.

Vox further reported that the list is part of the Indian government’s effort to weed out illegal immigrants within Assam for detainment within camps, on the grounds that many of the state’s Muslim citizens, who hail from Bangladesh but have been living in Assam for decades, are not “rightful citizens”.

The Independent UK reported that those excluded from the list will have to appeal to show that they are citizens, and must submit documentation dating back decades, such as birth certificates — a task that is generally considered challenging given the poor state of record-keeping, as well as literacy, in rural India.

Various media reported that the Indian federal government is planning to roll out the NRC across the entire country, although no date has been scheduled for this yet.

What has the reaction in India been?

The laws have sparked protests, both violent and non-violent, throughout India.

CNA reported that thus far, at least nine people have died in the protests, while the BBC added that thousands have been detained.

Two of the deaths have been attributed to the police opening fire on protesters in the Indian city of Mangalore who were allegedly attempting to set a police station ablaze.

The government has also shut down mobile networks in the capital of New Delhi and other cities across the country and banned demonstrations, according to the Financial Times.

Al Jazeera reported that more than 100 students were injured after the police stormed two universities, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh state’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where students were holding protests against the new legislations.

Is this the way a democratic nation treats its students? No space for dissent and zero tolerance is where we are headed…#JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/xicho6PRMn — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) December 16, 2019

Footage from The Guardian also showed tear gas being fired into JMI’s main library by the police where students were barricaded.

The Yale-NUS students’ statement cited these two universities as specific examples of violence by the police in suppressing peaceful protests.

According to the BBC, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to these protests by insisting that the laws will have no effect on Indian citizens, including “Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Buddhists”, and has blamed the opposition for “spreading lies and rumours” and “instigating violence”.

Top collage left image from Yale-NUS website, right photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images