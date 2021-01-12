Founder Bak Kut Teh closes Bugis & Hotel Boss outlets due to bad business amid pandemic

Founder Bak Kut Teh has shut down two of its outlets in Singapore.

The outlet located opposite Bugis Junction was the first to close in October 2020.

In December 2020, it was announced that that outlet in Hotel Boss was also shut down.

Founder Bak Kut Teh is now left with only two outlets in Singapore -- Balestier Road and Downtown East.

Affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Second-generation owner Nigel Chua said that the business at the two closed outlets was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, closing the two outlets was a joint decision by Chua and his dad.

The Bugis outlet had depended mainly on tourists and the office crowd.

However, due to the pandemic, the crowd size was reduced.

The outlet at Hotel Boss also heavily relied on tourists and thus suffered the same fate.

Sent out a public appeal

On July 15, 2020, Chua took to social media to send out a public appeal.

The appeal, however, was met with both support and criticism.

While some have expressed their intent to patronise the stores, others criticised the family for their "lavish lifestyle."

After the appeal, business improved slightly but quickly plunged again.

Might close the Downtown East outlet

Chua also said that he will decide if the Downtown East outlet in Pasir Ris will close, reported The Straits Times.

His contract with Downtown East will end in mid March 2021.

However, Chua plans to keep the Balestier Road outlet running, hoping that things will pick up after Chinese New Year this year.

Related story:

Top image from Founder Bak Kut Teh/FB.