22 out of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Jan. 27 are asymptomatic

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 25 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,391.

There were no locally-transmitted cases announced today. This is the fifth day in a row that Singapore has reported zero cases in the community.

25 imported cases

All 25 cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

22 of them were asymptomatic when they were detected.

Among the 25 imported cases, four are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the UAE.

One is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

18 are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom 16 are foreign domestic workers.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

38 remain in hospitals

18 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,104 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 patients who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

220 people who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 27

Here's the updated list as of Jan. 27:

