25 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Jan. 27, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 25 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jan. 27).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,391.
There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All 25 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Singapore reported zero locally-transmitted cases for five days in a row.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 21: 38
Jan. 22: 15
Jan. 23: 10
Jan. 24: 48
Jan. 25: 44
Jan. 26: 14
Jan. 27: 25
Top image by Joshua Lee.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.