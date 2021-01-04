Back

Somerset KTV offers private rooms for gatherings with no room fees, food & alcohol available

KTV.

Lean Jinghui | January 04, 2021, 05:45 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

With many karaoke bars especially hard hit in the pandemic, some are having limited-time offers and promotions, including candy-themed karaoke outlet - Candy K Karaoke Bar.

A family karaoke located in Somerset Orchard, Candy K offers several uniquely themed rooms serving food and drinks.

While there are no mics to prevent unnecessary saliva swopping, you can customise your own background music and play it via the karaoke system in your own private, enclosed room.

Very much like The Gardens Rhapsody at Gardens By the Bay; not the same, but still fun.

Ongoing promotion

Currently, Candy K is offering a New Year promotion - free private rooms (for small and medium rooms only) so all you'll need to spend on is what you actually need - the alcohol.

To get the promotion, you have to order an item from their menu.

There is no time limit for the room.

Small rooms fit up to 4 pax and medium rooms up to 6 pax, and these normally cost $26++ and $36++ to book respectively.

Most importantly, if you're going to buy drinks - a Soju bucket of 5 is $69.80 (usual price $79++), beer is priced at $45 (before 7pm) and $68 (after 7pm), and wine costs just $35.

Here is the menu:

To book, PM Candy K directly via Facebook, or call +65 6970 8186.

Opening hours: 2.30pm to 10.30pm

Candy K-bar Family KTV

#02-07/08/09,111 Somerset，111 Somerset Road

Singapore 238164

Image from Candy K

KL-SG HSR: M'sia wanted to remove neutral party that would supply & operate train system

It wasn't in Singapore's interest.

January 04, 2021, 05:05 PM

Slipknot & Trivium concert in S'pore in 2021 postponed again because of Covid-19

Organisers and the bands are working to find a new date.

January 04, 2021, 05:02 PM

200 KTPH cancer patients misdiagnosed with faulty gene, 'not necessarily a bad thing': Koh Poh Koon

Koh also said that the chance of false positive results are inherent in the test.

January 04, 2021, 04:53 PM

S'poreans encouraged to get vaccinated quickly instead of waiting for a Covid-19 outbreak: Gan Kim Yong

Vaccination is a critical shield to protect yourself and others.

January 04, 2021, 04:52 PM

Half kilometre queue at Bendemeer S'pore Pools outlet as Toto top prize snowballs to S$8.6 million

The odds are low but the will is strong.

January 04, 2021, 04:47 PM

Woman sells nasi lemak for S$1 every morning at Chua Chu Kang

If you have a dollar to spare, and an empty stomach.

January 04, 2021, 04:30 PM

Halal dim sum & durian-infused dishes available at Jewel Changi Airport

Yum.

January 04, 2021, 04:28 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 4, no new locally transmitted cases

More updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

January 04, 2021, 03:18 PM

Brotherbird cafe reopens at Bali Lane with fried croissants with soft serve

Expect queues.

January 04, 2021, 02:52 PM

MPs must uphold high standards of conduct & decorum as Parliament starts livestream: Iswaran

No playing to the gallery.

January 04, 2021, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.