Somerset KTV offers private rooms for gatherings with no room fees, food & alcohol available

With many karaoke bars especially hard hit in the pandemic, some are having limited-time offers and promotions, including candy-themed karaoke outlet - Candy K Karaoke Bar.

A family karaoke located in Somerset Orchard, Candy K offers several uniquely themed rooms serving food and drinks.

While there are no mics to prevent unnecessary saliva swopping, you can customise your own background music and play it via the karaoke system in your own private, enclosed room.

Very much like The Gardens Rhapsody at Gardens By the Bay; not the same, but still fun.

Ongoing promotion

Currently, Candy K is offering a New Year promotion - free private rooms (for small and medium rooms only) so all you'll need to spend on is what you actually need - the alcohol.

To get the promotion, you have to order an item from their menu.

There is no time limit for the room.

Small rooms fit up to 4 pax and medium rooms up to 6 pax, and these normally cost $26++ and $36++ to book respectively.

Most importantly, if you're going to buy drinks - a Soju bucket of 5 is $69.80 (usual price $79++), beer is priced at $45 (before 7pm) and $68 (after 7pm), and wine costs just $35.

To book, PM Candy K directly via Facebook, or call +65 6970 8186.

Opening hours: 2.30pm to 10.30pm

Candy K-bar Family KTV

#02-07/08/09,111 Somerset，111 Somerset Road

Singapore 238164

Image from Candy K