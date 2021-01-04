Gardens by the Bay's free light & sound show 'Garden Rhapsody' returns from Jan. 8, 2021

From Jan. 8, Gardens by the Bay will be bringing back the full version of its Garden Rhapsody light and sound show.

The sound show features the lights of the 12 Supertrees "dancing" to a musical soundtrack.

Here's what the show looks like:

The free 15-minute show will play daily at two different time slots: 7:45pm and 8:45pm.

Visitors can look forward to new shows as the musical soundtrack and the choreography of lights change often.

11 shows in 2021

A total of 11 shows have been planned for 2021, including the Garden Waltz which will take place in the month of January.

The Garden Waltz is an uplifting compilation of waltz music such as Frédéric Chopin's "Grande Valse Brilliante", Johann Strauss Junior's "By the Beautiful Blue Danube" and Emile Waldteufe's "Skater Waltz".

As part of Gardens by the Bay's Safe Management Measures, Safe Distancing Ambassadors and security officers will be patrolling on-site to ensure that visitors keep an adequate distance from each other, not congregating with large groups and wearing their face masks at all times.

On hiatus since April 2020

Since April 2020, the Garden Rhapsody went on hiatus because of the circuit breaker.

In Sep. 2020, it returned in a scaled-down version where soothing background music and soft lighting took place from 7pm to 10pm daily.

You can find the list of Garden Rhapsody shows slated to take place in 2021 here.

Top image from Gardens by the Bay.