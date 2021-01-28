Back

S'pore not discussing Air Travel Bubble with India as 'S'poreans understand it to be': CAAS

Currently, air travel between Singapore and India is restricted only to special repatriation flights chartered by the Indian government.

Sulaiman Daud | January 28, 2021, 11:06 AM

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has clarified certain remarks made by India's High Commissioner to Singapore on a potential Air Travel Bubble between the two countries.

On Jan. 25, during an interview with CNBCP. Kumaran stated that talks between India and Singapore on the bubble are "ongoing."

He said there is a "fair amount of interest on both sides" to enhance connectivity, which has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that there is a "draft under consideration."

Not an Air Travel Bubble as "Singaporeans understand it to be"

However, on Jan. 28, CAAS clarified that this may not be a bubble similar to one previously floated by Singapore with other territories.

In a statement by Daniel Ng, Director (Air Transport) of CAAS, he said, "Countries may have different understanding on what an air travel bubble is. Singapore is not discussing an air travel bubble arrangement with India as Singaporeans understand it to be."

He confirmed that there is interest on both sides to explore gradually resuming international scheduled commercial passenger flights between Singapore and India.

However, travellers will be subject to travel restrictions and border and health measures, such as testing and Stay-Home Notices.

At the moment, air travel between Singapore and India is restricted only to special repatriation flights chartered by the Indian government.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing.

Bubbles elsewhere

Previously, Singapore was all set to establish a bubble with Hong Kong, but plans fell through in December 2020 after a high number of unlinked Covid-19 cases was reported in the special administrative region.

Taiwan media also reported that Singapore officials were discussing the possibility of establishing a bubble with the self-ruled island.

Top image from Changi Airport's Facebook page.

