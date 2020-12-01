Back

CAAS: S'pore-Hong Kong air travel bubble delayed till 2021 at least

The number of unlinked Covid-19 cases remains high in Hong Kong.

Jason Fan | December 01, 2020, 03:35 PM

The Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) will be further deferred, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

According to the CAAS, given the high number of local unlinked cases in Hong Kong, both parties have decided to defer the commencement of the ATB to beyond December 2020.

The exact start date of the ATB arrangement will be reviewed in late December.

ATB was deferred for two weeks on Nov. 21

The ATB was announced on Nov. 11, 2020, but was deferred by two weeks on Nov. 21, a day before the ATB was originally set to commence.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung made the announcement then, saying the decision was made after discussing with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

According to CAAS, the ATB will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked Covid-19 cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong.

On Nov. 30, 76 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Hong Kong, and the seven-day moving average of unlinked Covid-19 cases was 16.

According to CAAS, passengers are advised to contact their airlines regarding their travel plans.

The Singapore and Hong Kong authorities will also provide updates when there are further developments.

