Burger+ closes down at Clarke Quay & Wisma Atria

Burger+ has closed both outlets in Clarke Quay and Wisma Atria.

A quick search online reveals zero social media presence -- no Instagram and what looks to be a deactivated Facebook account.

Jumping over to its website, a "We are closed" sign disappoints the prospective customer.

On Google Maps, it has also been listed as "permanently closed".

Korean-owned bistro

The popular Korean bistro, co-owned by Daniel Koh and Lee Mihyun, once served Korean-cuisine inspired burgers, Korean fried chicken and typical Korean breakfast fare.

The prices of food at the fancy bistro "with juicy, premium US-imported beef patty sizzled in special Bulgogi glaze" ranged from S$7.90 for a Fish Burger to S$21 for a Truffle Burger.

More than 10 different burger options were offered.

Fried Chicken such as the Yangnyeom Fried Chicken were a hot favourite to go with the burgers, as was the Truffle Fries.

The truffle fries was highly raved about for its real "shredded black truffle" and drizzling of "truffle oil".

While the outlet at Wisma used to open from 8am to 10pm (further extended to 11pm on weekends), the Clarke Quay outlet had opening hours from 8am to 1am (even till 3am on weekends).

Closed forever?

The Clarke Quay outlet, which took over Chili's, was opened early 2020, with plenty of promotions and with the intention of launching it as another popular watering hole.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and it appears both outlets were not able to survive the economic fallout.

Top image via Burger+ & Google Maps