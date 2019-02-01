Chili’s restaurant closes all its outlets in S’pore

Fans of Chili’s in Singapore are mourning.

Total closure

The American bar and grill have closed all of their restaurants in Singapore as of March 24.

The sudden announcement was posted on their official Facebook page on the same day.

Earlier that week, everything seemed to be business as usual, and the restaurant even had a promotion for the school holidays.

Four outlets in 10 years

Chili’s was established in Dallas in 1975, and has since expanded to 32 countries worldwide.

The chain opened their first Singapore outlet in 2009 in Tanglin mall and had three other outlets at Resorts World Sentosa, Clark Quay Central and JCube.

This would be their 10th year in Singapore.

They are best known for Southwest American cuisine with Mexican flavours, with some of their notable dishes being their craft burgers and baby back ribs, alongside fajitas and enchiladas.

Customers were inconsolable about the closing:

