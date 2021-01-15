Back

BHG Singapore taking over Robinsons in Raffles City

Belmont Lay | January 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

Robinsons has closed its last outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre and BHG Singapore is taking over a portion of the vacated space.

The new BHG Singapore department store will be called One Assembly and will span two floors, BHG Singapore and Raffles City Singapore said in a joint statement.

It will open by the end of January and will be a new concept store selling beauty, fashion, and home and living products.

The One Assembly store will provide two spa cabins for shoppers to relax.

It will also pivot towards digital payments, utilising eCapitaVoucher, as well as Hoolah and FavePay payment platforms.

Robinsons ended its run in Singapore on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

The 85,000 sq ft outlet had occupied three floors.

BHG Singapore launched its own shopping site in June, 2020, and participated in 11.11 and Black Friday sales last year.

Top photos via Google Maps

