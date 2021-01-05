Back

Robinsons S'pore's last outlet to close by Jan. 10, 2021, everything on sale

It might close sooner if stocks run out.

Mandy How | January 05, 2021, 05:33 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Robinsons at Raffles Place will close its doors permanently by Jan. 10, 2021.

Photo by Nigel Chua

It is their last outlet in Singapore.

The company announced in October last year that it will be shuttering its last two outlets in Singapore, and The Heeren outlet subsequently closed on Dec. 16, 2020.

When Mothership visited Raffles Place on Jan. 4, almost everything that could possibly be sold was being sold.

Photo by Nigel Chua

Besides clothes, racks, hangers, and even mannequins are all up for sale.

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

There was also a healthy queue at the cashier's.

Photo by Nigel Chua

Photo by Nigel Chua

According to The Straits Times (ST), liquidator KordaMentha has said that the company aims to clear out everything, and may close before Jan. 10 if stocks run out.

The store is opened from 11am - 8pm daily, until its closure.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image by Nigel Chua

M'sians slam Muhyiddin's decision to terminate HSR project with S'pore

They thought the compensation that Malaysia has to pay to Singapore now could have been put to better use.

January 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

1,000 S'poreans asked to return self-employed relief payout because they declared wrong income

MOM will approach those with erroneous declarations to return their SIRS payouts.

January 05, 2021, 05:08 PM

Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

A very happy fur kid.

January 05, 2021, 04:25 PM

Migrant worker sues employer & dorm operator for locking him in room with other workers

They were confined against their will.

January 05, 2021, 04:21 PM

Covid-19 infection that killed 1 in US hospital likely caused by inflatable Christmas tree costume

An unfortunate outcome that came from good intentions.

January 05, 2021, 04:19 PM

MOE to establish 'peer support culture' in schools to tackle bullying

Bullying in becoming increasingly complex.

January 05, 2021, 04:05 PM

TraceTogether users can request for data to be deleted from servers

It's possible.

January 05, 2021, 04:02 PM

Food delivery rider shouts at 2 security guards at Marina One for 12 minutes over motorcycle parking

Time not well spent.

January 05, 2021, 03:59 PM

Disney+ S'pore announces addition of 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Prison Break' & more series from Feb. 23, 2021

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

British court finds teen, 15, who beat up S'porean student guilty of 'racially motivated' attack

Racially motivated.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.