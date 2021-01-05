Robinsons S'pore's last outlet to close by Jan. 10, 2021, everything on sale

Robinsons at Raffles Place will close its doors permanently by Jan. 10, 2021.

It is their last outlet in Singapore.

The company announced in October last year that it will be shuttering its last two outlets in Singapore, and The Heeren outlet subsequently closed on Dec. 16, 2020.

When Mothership visited Raffles Place on Jan. 4, almost everything that could possibly be sold was being sold.

Besides clothes, racks, hangers, and even mannequins are all up for sale.

There was also a healthy queue at the cashier's.

According to The Straits Times (ST), liquidator KordaMentha has said that the company aims to clear out everything, and may close before Jan. 10 if stocks run out.

The store is opened from 11am - 8pm daily, until its closure.

Top image by Nigel Chua