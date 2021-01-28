Amoy Street & China Square Food Centre among 3 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Jan. 28).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,425.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

This is the sixth consecutive day that Singapore has recorded zero community cases.

34 imported cases

All 34 cases reported today (Jan. 28) are imported.

They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the imported cases, three are Singaporeans and five are Singapore Permanent Resident (PR)s who returned from Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, Sri Lanka, the UAE and U.S.

Two are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and the UAE.

One is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Four are Work Pass holders who arrived from India, Pakistan and Romania.

16 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom nine are foreign domestic workers.

Three (Cases 59700, 59712 and 59713) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Cases 59700 and 59712 arrived from Indonesia and the US respectively for work projects in Singapore. Case 59713 arrived from Indonesia to visit her child who is a Singaporean.

Case 59697

Case 59697 is a Work Permit holder who has not started work since his arrival in Singapore.

He arrived from Bangladesh on Jan. 6, and served SHN at a dedicated facility.

His swab done during SHN on Jan. 17 was negative for Covid-19.

But on January 18, he was placed on quarantine and isolation as he had been identified as a flight contact of Case 59423.

He was tested on Jan. 26 even though he is asymptomatic, and his result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result has come back negative, and he has also tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain, and is pending further confirmatory tests.

Case 59703

Case 59703 is a Work Pass holder who works as a software engineer at Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd.

He arrived from India on Dec. 27, 2020 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Jan. 10, 2021.

His swab done on Jan. 7 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

He subsequently worked from home from Jan. 11 to Jan. 21.

He developed nausea on Jan. 25, and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Jan. 26.

As he also reported intermittent cough and a sore throat, he was tested for Covid-19 and his test came back positive on Jan. 27.

He has also tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

44 discharged

44 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,148 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 patients who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

208 people who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Three new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Three new locations were added to the list on Jan. 28:

Shrimp Prawn Seafood (53 Boat Quay)

Amoy Street Food Centre (7 Maxwell Road)

China Square Food Centre (51 Telok Ayer Street)

Here's the updated list as of Jan. 28:

