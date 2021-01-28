Back

34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 28, 6th straight day without community cases

Further updates in the evening.

Syahindah Ishak | January 28, 2021, 03:35 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 34 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,425.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has reported zero community cases for six days in a row.

All 34 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 22: 15

Jan. 23: 10

Jan. 24: 48

Jan. 25: 44

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

