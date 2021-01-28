34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 28, 6th straight day without community cases

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 34 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 28).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,425.
There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Singapore has reported zero community cases for six days in a row.
All 34 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 22: 15
Jan. 23: 10
Jan. 24: 48
Jan. 25: 44
Jan. 26: 14
Jan. 27: 25
Jan. 28: 34
