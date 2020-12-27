Cyclist at Yishun Dam hits stationary car & smashes its windscreen while gawking at accident

A cyclist slammed into the back of a car while cycling down Yishun Dam on Dec. 27.

Footage of the incident was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, where it has gathered nearly two thousand reactions.

The footage, likely to have been recorded by another rider, also showed the errant cyclist wielding a mobile phone just before the accident — likely trying to a take a photo of an accident involving two lorries , which took place earlier in the day as he rode past.

The cyclist, along with other riders, are seen weaving around traffic cones put up to guide traffic around the vehicles involved in the accident.

The cyclist passes the traffic cones and puts away his phone, but is seen looking back a few times, before colliding into a stationary car parked along the side of the road.

The impact sent the bicycle flying into the air behind him, with both wheels off the ground momentarily, before crashing onto the asphalt together with its rider.

While it is unlikely that the cyclist did not see the parked cars, he likely misjudged the distance between him and the first car while he was looking back.

Parking along Yishun Dam on that segment of the westbound side is allowed on Sundays and public holidays, and between 7pm and 7am, as it is marked with one continuous yellow line.

What happened to the car?

According to a follow-up post, the impact of the crash caused the car's rear windscreen to shatter.

The post labelled the incident a "hit & run", and said that the car owner has made a police report.

Mothership has contacted the police regarding the incident, and will update the article if we receive a response.

Reactions to the video

Many comments on the Facebook post were critical of the cyclist.

Some called for the cyclist to compensate the owner of the car, while others called for cyclists to be required to register to ride on the road, and to be required to purchase third-party insurance.

No using handheld mobile devices while riding

Since Aug. 1, cyclists are not allowed to use mobile devices while riding, unless they are mounted to their vehicle.

Those who are caught can be fined up to S$1,000 and jailed for up to three months.

This applies to users of all vehicles regulated by the Active Mobility Act, which includes PMDs, PABs, and bicycles, as well as Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs).

The new regulation was put in place to address safety concerns related to distracted riding, LTA said.

