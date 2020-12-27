Nearly-toppled lorry at Yishun Dam causes massive jam after getting hit by another vehicle

There was a jam along Yishun Dam (Yishun Avenue 1) in the early morning of Sunday Dec. 27, after an accident involving two lorries.

One of the lorries, which is owned by Shalom Movers, nearly toppled over after the accident, while the other lorry appeared to have sustained significant damage to its front.

Both vehicles created an obstruction which blocked all three lanes of eastbound traffic towards Seletar.

Footage showing a long line of vehicles caught in the jam was shared online.

Shalom Movers posted about the incident on its Facebook page, saying that its driver was "unharmed in this incident", and apologising for "any inconvenience caused".

A later update to the post said that the traffic jam had been cleared by 11:05am.

Police investigations ongoing

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 7:23am.

They added that a 26-year-old male driver was conscious when conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, and that investigations are ongoing.

