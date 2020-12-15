Back

S'pore influencer Xinde Yap admits extramarital affair after alleged blackmailer demands S$20K

'[...] I will not fall for any form of intended 'blackmailing' and will own up to the mistakes I have made and face the consequences that follow."

Mandy How | December 15, 2020, 12:11 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local influencer Xinde Yap has gone public with his extramarital affair after allegedly being threatened by a blackmailer.

If the name sounds familiar, you might have heard it when YouTuber Dee Kosh's scandal exploded in August this year, and Yap, who is a talent under Dee Kosh's management, spoke up about it.  

Photo via Xinde Yap/Instagram

S$20,000 extortion

The 25-year-old influencer posted to his Instagram Stories on Dec. 13, getting straight to the point by admitting that he had broken his vows and his wife's heart by cheating on her.

Yap also revealed that he was forced to post about the dalliance, as someone had allegedly tried to extort S$20,000 from him to keep it under wraps.

He added that although heartbroken, his wife, 28-year-old Paix Wang, has decided to stand by him.

Yap said that he is grateful for her decision, and will work on being a better person, husband, and father.

Fed details of the affair

Wang posted to her Instagram Stories at around the same time.

She revealed more on the circumstances behind the affair, and how she found out about it.

The third party appeared to be deliberately malicious according to Wang —  she had reportedly invited Yap to her house and made physical advances on him despite knowing that he had a wife and a newborn.

Wang only found out about it when the girl's boyfriend informed her.

Later, when the girl realised that Wang did not intend to give up on Yap, she continued to supply the wife with explicit details of the affair, including screenshots of the conversation between her and Yap.

Wang, however, only reaffirmed her decision to stand by Yap.

"For the sake of my child and my family, I will be strong and stay with my husband in faith that he learns from his lessons. I will support him as his wife to protect this family and not allow them to be threatened into submission."

Yap and Wang got married in January this year.

The couple has a baby girl, Bree, whom Wang gave birth to in May.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Xinde Yap's Instagram

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore man finds more than 10 lizard eggs while fixing home electrical switch

There was also some cracked egg shells.

December 15, 2020, 05:27 PM

Chew Chor Meng sells pao fan from S$4.50 in Lavender, expect long queues on weekends

An increasingly popular dish.

December 15, 2020, 05:24 PM

Father in S'pore receives brown & lumpy expired Abbott's vanilla flavour milk after ordering from Qoo10 official store

Investigations ongoing.

December 15, 2020, 05:20 PM

MOH reaches agreement with US biotech firm Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine supply

One of the "multiple bets" the Government had placed.

December 15, 2020, 05:12 PM

More than 450,000 turn up for 2-day Christmas concert in Taiwan

New Taipei City's mayor said the event was the largest gathering held on earth at that time.

December 15, 2020, 04:59 PM

15-year-old M'sian female footballer plays for Germany's Bayern Munich U-17 women squad

The next Müller?

December 15, 2020, 04:42 PM

Yishun hawker says customer mistook dried cuttlefish as cockroach, decides to close shop

She said she used dried cuttlefish to cook the soup broth.

December 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Limited-edition SIA mahjong set with batik motif & flight-related elements selling for S$338

Nice.

December 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

December 15, 2020, 03:48 PM

Xiaxue breaks silence on Dee Kosh saga, says she is still friends with him

She also applauded Nathan Hartono for not abandoning Dee Kosh when the allegations hit.

December 15, 2020, 03:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.