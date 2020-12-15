S'pore influencer Xinde Yap admits extramarital affair after alleged blackmailer demands S$20K

Local influencer Xinde Yap has gone public with his extramarital affair after allegedly being threatened by a blackmailer.

If the name sounds familiar, you might have heard it when YouTuber Dee Kosh's scandal exploded in August this year, and Yap, who is a talent under Dee Kosh's management, spoke up about it.

S$20,000 extortion

The 25-year-old influencer posted to his Instagram Stories on Dec. 13, getting straight to the point by admitting that he had broken his vows and his wife's heart by cheating on her.

Yap also revealed that he was forced to post about the dalliance, as someone had allegedly tried to extort S$20,000 from him to keep it under wraps.

He added that although heartbroken, his wife, 28-year-old Paix Wang, has decided to stand by him.

Yap said that he is grateful for her decision, and will work on being a better person, husband, and father.

Fed details of the affair

Wang posted to her Instagram Stories at around the same time.

She revealed more on the circumstances behind the affair, and how she found out about it.

The third party appeared to be deliberately malicious according to Wang — she had reportedly invited Yap to her house and made physical advances on him despite knowing that he had a wife and a newborn.

Wang only found out about it when the girl's boyfriend informed her.

Later, when the girl realised that Wang did not intend to give up on Yap, she continued to supply the wife with explicit details of the affair, including screenshots of the conversation between her and Yap.

Wang, however, only reaffirmed her decision to stand by Yap.

"For the sake of my child and my family, I will be strong and stay with my husband in faith that he learns from his lessons. I will support him as his wife to protect this family and not allow them to be threatened into submission."

Yap and Wang got married in January this year.

The couple has a baby girl, Bree, whom Wang gave birth to in May.

Top image via Xinde Yap's Instagram

