Back

S'pore influencers & public figures weigh in on Dee Kosh saga

Some are seeking more answers.

Fasiha Nazren | August 18, 2020, 02:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In the past week, local YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has been accused of sexual harassment by several different men.

While Dee Kosh initially denied all allegations made against him, he released a public apology on the night of Aug. 17.

The apology stated that there was "truth to some of the things which are being said now".

Following this saga, several local influencers have directly or indirectly shared their views on the matter.

Hirzi Zulkiflie, YouTuber and social media influencer

Hirzi Zulkiflie has appeared with Dee Kosh in several videos.

The two have even produced a series together called SYAxRIA on Dee Kosh's YouTube channel.

After receiving comments on his Instagram page to speak up about the allegations made against Dee Kosh, Hirzi shared the following Instagram story:

He acknowledged that it is "important" and will share his thoughts after having some time to digest the situation.

As of the time of writing, Hirzi has yet to share his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Nathan Hartono, singer

Nathan Hartono shared Dee Kosh's apology on his Instagram story:

He also responded to comments left by netizens who claimed that he supports Dee Kosh and has "zero spine".

To this, Hartono said that he chose to withhold any opinion until he understands the full story and that he "doesn't know enough" to give a fair and informed response.

Jade Rasif, DJ and social media influencer

While Jade Rasif didn't directly address who she was talking about at first, she shared several screenshots explaining the legality behind communicating sexually with a person under 18 years old.

She encouraged those who have been communicated with in a "sexually explicit way" while they were under 18 years of age to make a police report.

She also used her platform to allow those who are afraid to make a police report to confide in her.

After Dee Kosh posted his apology, Jade tagged his Instagram page in an attempt to clarify certain things pertaining to his apology.

She said that she just wanted to ask "fair questions" after seeing a "questionable statement full of holes".

She also urged her followers not to send hate to Dee Kosh as he is "innocent until proven guilty".

Xinde Yap, social media influencer

After receiving a direct message from someone who asked if he has done questionable things with Dee Kosh, Xinde Yap decided to respond with the following Instagram story:

Yap, who is a talent under Dee Kosh's management, said that his working relationship with him has been "purely for work purposes only".

He added that he is in no position to speak for Dee Kosh.

Preeti Nair, social media influencer

Preeti Nair, aka Preetipls, also did not directly mention Dee Kosh's name.

She put up a Twitter thread describing the YouTuber's traits, as well his past video content and the recent allegations.

Nicole Choo, social media influencer

It seems that in response to the recent allegations against Dee Kosh, influencer and published writer Nicole Choo wrote a new poem.

While she did not directly address what the poem is about or directed at whom, it appears to be based on the alleged conversations Dee Kosh had with some of the individuals who have accused him of sexual harassment.

For context, Choo released a poetry book, "Nineteen", in 2018.

Following the release of her book, Dee Kosh published a now-removed video of him and Hirzi reading parts of the book.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @djjaderasif on Instagram, @nicolealexachoo on Twitter & @plspreeti on Twitter.

Jacinda Ardern slams Trump's claim of 'big surge' in New Zealand Covid-19 cases

Ardern stated that the status of New Zealand does not compare to that of the U.S.

August 18, 2020, 03:43 PM

100 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 18, 1 is S'porean

As of 12pm today.

August 18, 2020, 03:38 PM

Valencia reportedly giving players 'IOU notes' instead of their salaries: Spanish media

Rumblings at The Mestalla.

August 18, 2020, 03:15 PM

Sanrio-themed mooncakes available for preorder at 7-Eleven S'pore starting Aug. 24

Comes with Sanrio-themed bags too.

August 18, 2020, 01:59 PM

Big Box in Jurong East becomes Covid-19 facility to house up to 2,900 patients

The mall has been empty since it was put up for sale last year.

August 18, 2020, 01:56 PM

Cyclist rams into van along Old Airport Road, ends up with bloodied face

The bicycle apparently had no brakes.

August 18, 2020, 01:37 PM

Paul Tambyah: Infectious Covid-19 mutation may be 'a good thing' as it is less lethal

The virus cannot remain highly lethal as it is at risk of killing too many of its hosts.

August 18, 2020, 01:08 PM

Thousands of Chinese thronged Wuhan water park at music festival

A semblance of normalcy in the city after beating the Covid-19 outbreak.

August 18, 2020, 01:08 PM

Teppei restaurant in S'pore urges diners not to split reservations so that more than 5 pax eat together

Thanks for not beating the system.

August 18, 2020, 12:32 PM

Construction begins on floating solar farm over Tengeh Reservoir, will be one of world's largest

The project will start full commercial operations in 2021.

August 18, 2020, 12:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.