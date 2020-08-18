S'pore influencers & public figures weigh in on Dee Kosh saga

In the past week, local YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has been accused of sexual harassment by several different men.

While Dee Kosh initially denied all allegations made against him, he released a public apology on the night of Aug. 17.

The apology stated that there was "truth to some of the things which are being said now".

Following this saga, several local influencers have directly or indirectly shared their views on the matter.

Hirzi Zulkiflie, YouTuber and social media influencer

Hirzi Zulkiflie has appeared with Dee Kosh in several videos.

The two have even produced a series together called SYAxRIA on Dee Kosh's YouTube channel.

After receiving comments on his Instagram page to speak up about the allegations made against Dee Kosh, Hirzi shared the following Instagram story:

He acknowledged that it is "important" and will share his thoughts after having some time to digest the situation.

As of the time of writing, Hirzi has yet to share his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Nathan Hartono, singer

Nathan Hartono shared Dee Kosh's apology on his Instagram story:

He also responded to comments left by netizens who claimed that he supports Dee Kosh and has "zero spine".

To this, Hartono said that he chose to withhold any opinion until he understands the full story and that he "doesn't know enough" to give a fair and informed response.

Jade Rasif, DJ and social media influencer

While Jade Rasif didn't directly address who she was talking about at first, she shared several screenshots explaining the legality behind communicating sexually with a person under 18 years old.

She encouraged those who have been communicated with in a "sexually explicit way" while they were under 18 years of age to make a police report.

She also used her platform to allow those who are afraid to make a police report to confide in her.

After Dee Kosh posted his apology, Jade tagged his Instagram page in an attempt to clarify certain things pertaining to his apology.

She said that she just wanted to ask "fair questions" after seeing a "questionable statement full of holes".

She also urged her followers not to send hate to Dee Kosh as he is "innocent until proven guilty".

Xinde Yap, social media influencer

After receiving a direct message from someone who asked if he has done questionable things with Dee Kosh, Xinde Yap decided to respond with the following Instagram story:

Yap, who is a talent under Dee Kosh's management, said that his working relationship with him has been "purely for work purposes only".

He added that he is in no position to speak for Dee Kosh.

Preeti Nair, social media influencer

Preeti Nair, aka Preetipls, also did not directly mention Dee Kosh's name.

She put up a Twitter thread describing the YouTuber's traits, as well his past video content and the recent allegations.

it’s the 25cm long mohawk for me — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 16, 2020

it’s the tasting condoms for content for me — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 16, 2020

it’s the 4 part video series tryna cancel me for me — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 16, 2020

it’s the “I deny all allegations” for me — prEEtipls (@plspreeti) August 16, 2020

Nicole Choo, social media influencer

It seems that in response to the recent allegations against Dee Kosh, influencer and published writer Nicole Choo wrote a new poem.

i wrote a poem i hope yall like it pic.twitter.com/w1tZE4O3fD — Nicole Choo (@nicolealexachoo) August 16, 2020

While she did not directly address what the poem is about or directed at whom, it appears to be based on the alleged conversations Dee Kosh had with some of the individuals who have accused him of sexual harassment.

For context, Choo released a poetry book, "Nineteen", in 2018.

Following the release of her book, Dee Kosh published a now-removed video of him and Hirzi reading parts of the book.

Top image from @djjaderasif on Instagram, @nicolealexachoo on Twitter & @plspreeti on Twitter.