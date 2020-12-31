Back

Syed Saddiq shaves his head bald after successfully raising RM200,000 for fundraiser

Botak.

Syahindah Ishak | December 31, 2020, 12:35 AM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Malaysia's former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has stayed true to his word.

He has shaved his head bald on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after successfully raising RM200,000 (S$65,600) in five days for his fundraiser programme named "One Family, One Laptop".

Here's his new look:

Screenshot from Astro Awani/FB.

Shaved bald on live broadcast

In a special live broadcast by Malaysian network Astro Awani, the 28-year-old politician's mother spent more than 20 minutes cutting his hair.

\

He later tweeted a TikTok video of the outcome, and jokingly called himself Yang Botak (the bald one) and Syed Saitama (a bald anime character):

Funds raised to get laptops for needy students

As part of his fundraiser, Syed aims to give out a total of 500 laptops to 500 needy families by the end of 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq)

The #BotakChallenge (Bald Challenge) is one of the ways he came up with to raise donations for students coming from families in need in Muar, the constituency which he serves in.

As part of the challenge, Syed had vowed to shave his head if he managed to raise RM200,000 (S$65,600) for 100 laptops in five days.

In a bid to tease his followers, he had also shared a photoshopped image of himself with his head shaved.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq)

Well, he doesn't need photoshop anymore.

Top images from Astro Awani/FB.

KFC S'pore bringing back fried chicken skin from Jan. 4, 2021

It's back.

December 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Man, 59, arrested for attempted murder of 48-year-old woman at Bedok on Dec. 30

He will be charged in court on Dec. 31.

December 30, 2020, 11:52 PM

2 imported cases who arrived from UK preliminarily test positive for B117 strain

Evening update.

December 30, 2020, 10:43 PM

Indonesia to bar entry to foreign travellers from Jan. 1 to Jan. 14, 2021

Indonesians can still return under certain conditions however.

December 30, 2020, 09:30 PM

Dog saves abandoned newborn baby's life by leading passerby to his location at rubbish dump

The heroic dog is named Blacky.

December 30, 2020, 08:22 PM

Contact tracing ongoing for SIA steward & part-time Grab driver who tested positive for Covid-19

The man travelled to the U.S. from Dec. 13 to 16.

December 30, 2020, 07:19 PM

Taiwan to bar entry to foreigners from Jan. 1, 2021 after report of first UK Covid-19 strain

A few exceptions will be made.

December 30, 2020, 06:20 PM

Smart parking system installed by HDB in Punggol, tailgating & not paying days numbered

Cameras will replace gantry barriers.

December 30, 2020, 06:00 PM

S’poreans could face a higher risk of obesity & it’s not all about the lifestyle

Obesity is a chronic disease. Just like high blood pressure & diabetes.

December 30, 2020, 05:57 PM

Dead dogs discovered in Woodlands forest died several years ago: AVS

AVS added that there have been no recent incidents of missing or injured dogs in the area.

December 30, 2020, 05:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.