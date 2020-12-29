Syed Saddiq will shave head if RM200,000 raised in 5 days to buy laptops for less fortunate students in Muar

Muar MP Syed Saddiq has vowed to go bald if he can raise RM200,000 (S$65,600) in five days -- all for a charitable cause.

Shaving head for charity

The Malaysian politician and former minister for youth and sports is putting his hair on the line to raise funds for less fortunate students in Muar, under his fundraiser programme named "One Family, One Laptop".

Aiming to raise RM200,000 (S$65,600) for 100 laptops, Syed declared on Dec. 26 that he will be participating in the #BotakChallenge (Bald Challenge), shaving his head if the target is hit within five days.

In a bid to tease his followers, he also shared a doctored image of himself with his head shaved.

By the end of the first day, the campaign had raised RM61,460 (S$20,200), nearly one-third of the target.

By the second day, even more donations poured in, with RM144,760 (S$47,670) collected.

500 laptops for 500 families in need by end-2021

Syed said in a video posted on Dec. 27 that he aims to give out a total of 500 laptops to 500 families in need by the end of 2021.

The #BotakChallenge is one of the ways he has developed to raise donations for students coming from families in need in Muar, the constituency which the 28-year-old serves in.

Eventful year

In May 2020, Syed, along with Mahathir Mohamed, Mahathir's son and two other Bersatu MPs were expelled from the ruling Bersatu party.

Syed was previously the party's youth chief.

On Sep. 17, he formally applied to register a new political party, called the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, or Muda for short.

While the party would be targeting youths to join as members, Syed emphasised that the party “will represent all levels of society, regardless of race, religion and age.”

Top image via Syed Saddiq/IG