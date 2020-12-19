Back

Super Mario creator confirms plans for Super Nintendo World to open in S'pore

Nintendo fans in Singapore, scream.

Julia Yeo | December 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

The long-awaited "Super Nintendo World" area at Universal Studios Japan is finally opening on Feb. 4, 2021.

Super Nintendo World to open in Singapore, Super Mario creator says

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, most fans overseas will miss the opening of the first Nintendo-themed park in the world.

However, Super Mario creator and long-time Nintendo game designer Shigeru Miyamoto assured fans that there are plans for Super Nintendo World to open in other countries as well.

One of them, Miyamoto says, is in Singapore.

While there is no official scheduled date for Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) yet, Miyamoto shared on Dec. 18, 2020's Nintendo Direct that plans are underway.

Other locations mentioned by Miyamoto include Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida in the United States.

There are currently four Universal Studios Theme Parks in the world, making Singapore the only other location in Asia eligible to host a Super Nintendo World area besides Japan.

"But if you're able to visit Japan before they open, we hope you'll come visit Super Nintendo World here in Japan," Miyamoto said in the Nintendo Direct, encouraging fans to visit.

Could open by 2025

In April 2019, Resorts World Sentosa revealed a massive S$4.5 billion expansion plan, investing in two non-casino facilities which will see two new attractions brought to Universal Studios Singapore (USS): Super Nintendo World and Minion Park.

While details shared were vague at the time, the opening of Super Nintendo World Singapore is expected to take place between 2020 to 2025 at the time of announcement.

