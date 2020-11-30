Super Nintendo World area in USJ opening on Feb. 4, 2021, will have Mario Kart-themed roller coaster

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) announced on Nov. 30 that the long awaited "Super Nintendo World" area will open on Feb. 4, 2021.

According to IGN, the area was supposed to be open this year ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mario Kart in real life

The main attraction will be a Mario Kart-themed roller coaster.

The ride will make use of Augmented Reality (AR) and projection mapping technology, reported The Verge. Riders will wear AR headsets shaped like Mario's cap.

The ride itself will be on rails, suggesting that it will not be exactly like the video game where players can freely race against each other. However, according to USJ, the ride will incorporate one crucial feature of the video game that will affect who wins the race — throwing power-ups from item boxes.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is already planning to expand with a rumoured Donkey Kong Area right next to the Super Nintendo Area.

Hopefully, there will be a travel bubble by the time of the opening.

In the meantime, you can virtually experience a teaser of the park here:

Top image from Universal Studios Japan/FB.