Ex-Raffles Hotel chef serves up HK soya sauce chicken noodle & rice in hawker centre, prices from S$3.50

Juicy.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 26, 2020, 07:51 PM

A stall selling Hong Kong soya sauce chicken and noodle at Alexandra Village Food Centre has been drawing in queues for several years now.

It's understandably popular for a couple of reasons: the stall is, firstly, run by an ex-Raffles Hotel Head Chef for Chinese Cuisine, affectionately known as Uncle Sun, and the dishes are said to rival even that of Michelin-starred Hawker Chan's.

What to eat

The most popular dish at the store is soya sauce chicken noodle (S$4).

Photo via Issac Fong/Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken's Facebook page

You can also upgrade your chicken noodle to a chicken drumstick noodle for S$1.

Photo via Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken's Facebook page

Also available is the soya sauce chicken rice (S$3.50/S$4.50/S$5.50) and shrimp wonton (S$4.50), served with soup.

Photo via Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken's Facebook page

They're only open from 8am to 2pm, so it's best to come down early to beat the queue.

Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken

Address: Alexandra Village Food Centre #01-77, 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150120

Operating Hours: 8am to 2pm daily. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Contact: 9185 7756

Social Media/Email:  Facebook | [email protected]

Top image via Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken's Facebook page and Bear Melon on Google Photos.

