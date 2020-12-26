Ex-Raffles Hotel chef serves up HK soya sauce chicken noodle & rice in hawker centre, prices from S$3.50

A stall selling Hong Kong soya sauce chicken and noodle at Alexandra Village Food Centre has been drawing in queues for several years now.

It's understandably popular for a couple of reasons: the stall is, firstly, run by an ex-Raffles Hotel Head Chef for Chinese Cuisine, affectionately known as Uncle Sun, and the dishes are said to rival even that of Michelin-starred Hawker Chan's.

What to eat

The most popular dish at the store is soya sauce chicken noodle (S$4).

You can also upgrade your chicken noodle to a chicken drumstick noodle for S$1.

Also available is the soya sauce chicken rice (S$3.50/S$4.50/S$5.50) and shrimp wonton (S$4.50), served with soup.

They're only open from 8am to 2pm, so it's best to come down early to beat the queue.

Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken

Address: Alexandra Village Food Centre #01-77, 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150120

Operating Hours: 8am to 2pm daily. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Contact: 9185 7756

Social Media/Email: Facebook | [email protected]

Top image via Xiang Jiang Soy Chicken's Facebook page and Bear Melon on Google Photos.