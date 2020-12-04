Maximise your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Staycations & tours that cost S$100 or less

So the government has given you S$100 to "rediscover Singapore".

You may have heard some of your friends asking: "S$100 only? Spend on what?????"

Thankfully there are a number of activities and experiences you can enjoy with your vouchers, without spending a single cent. Here we go.

First, a quick guide on how to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Head over to one of these five partner platforms: ChangiRecommends

GlobalTix

Klook

Traveloka

Trip.com Select the activity or package you want and your desired dates. Look for those with the SingapoRediscovers icon. We picked out several below which (in our opinion) will really maximise your vouchers. Log in using SingPass to generate a promo code which you can use to redeem your vouchers when making payment. For the experiences that we've curated below, we've linked some to the websites of the agencies which conduct the tours. They have options for you to book using your SingapoRediscover vouchers.

We curated the following experiences into four categories:

Staycations Food & drink tours Heritage tours Experiences for thrill-seekers

Aside from considering price, we also took into account other factors like novelty and value for money.

If you're looking for a staycation...

What: A 1-night stay at lyf Funan Singapore for up to two persons at S$100. It's pretty new so everything is still (probably) in good condition. It is also located in the city centre, which makes it pretty convenient if you want to tour the area.

Plus, the staycation has a S$160 package which comes with S$60 dining credits which you can use at lyf Funan, so technically, you can recoup the extra S$60 by getting a meal there.

Read our review of our lyf workation here.

How long: 1 night

How much: S$100 - S$160

What: No frills 1-night staycation in the heart of Lavender. You're paying S$100 for a 4-star hotel stay — pretty value-for-money, if you ask us. It has a 3.9/5 stars rating on Google, with guests rating it highly for its location.

The hotel is situated near Lavender MRT. It's walking distance from Jalan Besar, Arab Street, and the Malay Heritage Centre if you're looking to jalan jalan.

How long: 1 night

How much: S$100 (S$117 if you want breakfast)

What: You get a 1-night stay in their Deluxe room. Located in Tiong Bahru, you'll have access to heritage (Tiong Bahru estate) and food (Tiong Bahru Market).

The staycation package comes with 15 per cent discount off F&B dining at Fairy Tail Bar.

How long: 1 night

How much: S$70 (room only, limited inventory), S$100 (room with S$20 F&B dining credit)

If you're looking to eat and drink...

What: This specially-curated tour will allow you to sample dishes from restaurants along the Singapore River. These dishes won awards from the Singapore River Signatures 2020 festival in October this year. You will also get to hear stories from chefs themselves and learn more about the Singapore River and its history.

This immersive experience is a great bonding activity for groups and families, and makes a great date idea too.

How long: 3.5 hours

How much: $35

What: Embark on a day tour to learn about 20 different types of tea. Some of the locations you'll visit are tea houses Tea Chapter and Ette Tea.

You'll also get to learn how to make your own tea. Pretty nice for a quiet afternoon, if that's what you're looking for.

How long: 3 hours

How much: S$65

What: Basically cycle and eat your way through Southeast Asia. You'll visit Peninsula Plaza, Waterloo Street, and Little Thailand at Golden Mile Complex to savour various cuisines from the region.

How long: 3 hours

How much: S$100 (min 2 pax)

4. Learn how to cook famous Hainanese or Hokkien dishes

What: Cooking classes that teach you how to cook traditional Hainanese and Hokkien dishes. There are two types:

Let's Go Cook: Discover Hainan where you'll learn how to cook Hainanese Chicken Rice, Hainanese Pork Chop, and yi bua (a rare type of Hainanese kueh). Let's Go Cook: Discover Hokkien where you'll learn how to cook Fuzhou Red Wine Chicken and Stir Fried Rice Cake.

Both packages also come with mini walking tours where you can learn about Hainanese and Hokkien heritage.

How long: 3 hours

How much: S$100

If you're looking for heritage...

What: The Singapore Disappearing Trades tour won the 2017 Singapore Tourism Awards. You will get to tour the country’s most prolific trades which are slowly disappearing, including a coffee roasting factory, a traditional bakery, and a paper house-making master.

How long: 4 hours

How much: S$98

What: This Peranakan home museum houses many cultural artefacts. You can immerse yourself in Peranakan culture, learn about their lavish weddings, and admire intricate beadwork.

There are also various packages offering Peranakan food tasting and goods for purchase.

How long: 1 hour

How much: S$60 / S$100 (depending on the package you choose)

If you're looking for thrills..

What: This is a Cluedo-style game/tour/theatre experience that is played in teams of up to five people. You will need to solve puzzles to identify a serial killer who is on the loose in Chinatown.

It is pretty free-form in that you get to determine the route you take. It is good for birthday celebrations, team-building, a corporate day out, and group orientation sessions.

How long: 2 hours

How much: S$50 per person

What: The zipline cruise (Mega Zip) is a 450m long experience at up to 60kph over Sentosa's jungle, beach, and sea. The trampoline experience (Megabounce) will allow you to bounce up to 8m high on bungy trampolines at Siloso Beach.

Truthfully, S$20 for a 5-minute bounce doesn't sound that much value-for-money so we would recommend going for the zipline experience instead. With S$100, you can actually go for it twice, if you're so inclined.

How long: 5 mins (Megabounce) to 1 hour (Mega Zip)

How much: Megabounce (S$20), Mega Zip (S$50)

What: As its name suggests, this is a team activity (minimum of five participants). The goal is to ascend the hourglass-shaped tower together. Of course, there are various obstacles along the way that the team has to overcome together.

How long: 5 hours

How much: S$85 per person

What: We think S$49 is a bit steep for a 20-minute swing but this one launches you at a height of 40 metres and you can swing at speeds of up to 120km/h. Sounds pretty exhilarating.

How long: 20 mins

How much: S$49 per person

What: Indoor skydiving. The package includes safety orientation, complimentary fight suit, and a flight certificate.

How long: 2 hours

How much: S$46 - S$66 (depending on peak/off-peak timings)

