Back

I had a 2D1N S’pore staycation without taking leave & I would do it again

Think of it as a business trip to the distant land of S’pore.

Nigel Chua | September 07, 2020, 12:27 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

“Are you travelling anywhere soon?” was a common question I’d hear from my travel-inclined friends whenever we met before Covid-19.

Whether we had plans or not, that question tended to lead to an interesting conversation, as we could exchange itineraries, tell stories of our adventures overseas, or just commiserate about why work was crazy as usual, such that our next trip would have to be in "x months’ time."

Travel — or even just talking about travel — was an escape from present realities, after all — a way to put “real life” and all its problems on hold, the perfect excuse to write “Pls note that I will have limited access to email from 07/09 to 13/09 as I will be climbing mountains in remote areas.”

Good old days. Photo by Nigel Chua.

My friends don’t ask me about my travel plans anymore, obviously.

But I can just imagine that if I’d answered “I’m going on a staycation soon”, seasoned globe-trotters would not have been impressed.

A staycation just doesn’t have the same appeal as a trip overseas, they might say. You’d get to sleep in a plush hotel bed, but at the end of the day, still be “stuck” in the same stuffy Singapore.

Which is why I was initially sceptical about the idea of a “workation” (work + vacation), which the Singapore Tourism Board, together with its hotel partners, had kindly offered to arrange.

A quick browse of the “Accommodation” page on the Singapore Tourism Board (STB)’s VisitSingapore website shows a number of hotels offering work-from-hotel or workation packages, where you spend your day in a hotel room sleeping working.

Screenshot via VisitSingapore.com.

Some allow check-ins as early as 7am — presumably for those “hack your productivity” types who kick off their days with a morning swim and/or gym session and/or spinach smoothie.

There are packages for overnight stays as well as day use, and many come with dining credits which you can redeem at the hotel restaurants.

Tan Yen Nee, a director in the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) shared that “workation” offerings “boost demand for hotels during weekdays or off-peak periods, and provide hotels with an additional revenue stream during this challenging period.”

I could see how it would work for the hotels, since staycations are likely to be in greater demand on the weekends.

But would it work for hotel guests?

First impressions

My first ever workation experience was to be had at lyf Funan.

A friend who has travelled between Singapore and Jakarta for work more times than I have been to Joo Koon suggested that it could be like a business trip, except that you don’t get to leave the country.

Still, isn’t “workation” just another name for “working from a hotel”? I wondered to myself.

And if so, what could possibly convince someone to fork out a chunk of their hard-earned salary for this?

I couldn’t figure it out, and even drafted a working headline for this article along the lines of “I went on a 2D1N ‘workation’ and here’s why it will be my last”.

Here’s how my stay at lyf Funan changed my mind.

Reason 1: Flex that flexibility

I realised that spending one day working from a hotel is only possible because of the current “new normal”. The level of flexibility that many workers in Singapore now have, in terms of choosing our work arrangements, is quite unprecedented.

Telecommuting became a norm for many during the Circuit Breaker, mostly due to the need for “business continuity” and not “flexible work arrangements”. Then, the priority was to find a safe way for some sectors of the economy to keep running (and for us to still have jobs to do, of course).

Now that we have exited the Circuit Breaker, companies are still encouraged to allow working from home where possible, even while offices have reopened — a far cry from the days when MOM would take action after finding that people had gone to the office when they didn’t need to.

Still, I hardly left the house and only went to office when absolutely necessary. Partly out of habit, partly out of laziness. Which meant that the flexibility I had wasn’t being utilised at all.

So I decided, on the day of my “workation”, that I would drag myself out to the office in the morning for a (Zoom) meeting, and clear some work before checking in at 3pm.

This would have been something totally inconceivable last year, I thought to myself, as I left the office shortly after lunch.

Arrival. Photo by Nigel Chua.

Reason 2: A change of environment

Starting from the lobby on Level 4, lyf’s “Ambassador of Buzz” Aashta gave me a very quick tour of the facilities before showing me to my room.

lyf calls this common space in its lobby “connect”, but property agents would probably call it “chic and modern” or something. Photo by Nigel Chua.

A beer vending machine was also available, though I didn't see anyone use it.

I guess it could be an issue with location (in the laundry area along with the washing machines) or atmosphere (in the laundry area along with the washing machines.

Meep morp, would you like a beer? Photo by Nigel Chua.

The exercise area at lyf comprises free weights, kettlebells, yoga mats, and two exercise bikes.

Good enough for simple daily exercise, probably not enough if you were expecting a full gym and pool arrangement. Photo by Nigel Chua.

There was also a common kitchen, replete with rows of microwave ovens and cooking areas, as well as shared fridges with stickers and markers provided for guests to label their food.

lyf, after all, mainly functions as a serviced apartment for those on longer stays.

A typical "one of a kind" room. Photo by Nigel Chua.

The room I was in is what lyf calls a “One of a Kind (Studio)”, a compact setup which mainly comprises a double bed on a wooden platform which serves as storage space for luggage or other items.

Instead of a wardrobe, there is a rack and some hangers, as well as some drawers which contain a hairdryer.

View from the bed. Photo by Nigel Chua.

There is also a small desk provided in the room, but I chose to plonk myself on the bed to work — a habit that I picked up ever since I started working from home.

Not ergonomic, but so comfortable. Photo by Nigel Chua.

From the bed, I also spied a small but peaceful-looking pool area, but a quick Google search told me that the pool was only for members of TFX gym in the mall.

So close yet so far. Photo by Nigel Chua.

And so I settled in and got to work (yes, I did actually work) in the almost-absolute peace and quiet of the room.

It wasn't long before I started to get a bit peckish, but there was no office pantry to go to, obviously, and it would have been quite a trip down to the mall just to get snacks. This worked out in the end, as being slightly hungry probably helped to keep me awake while working in the cozy bed.

Reason 3: Exploring my new location

Based on occupancy rates during the school term break in July this year, city staycations are apparently less popular than staycations in Sentosa, said Margaret Heng, Executive Director of the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA), in an email interview.

Sentosa’s resorts still do offer a beach holiday somewhat reminiscent of Phuket or Bali, albeit with higher prices and different vibes.

But I couldn’t wrap my head around the idea of working in the so-called “state of fun”, and opted for a city staycation despite thinking that it’d probably be uninteresting.

This is tiny Singapore, after all, right? What is there to explore or discover?

As it turns out, quite a lot. Because the city as we know it (or, as I thought I knew it) is changing.

Cocoon city

How is it changing? Like how a caterpillar changes when it’s in a cocoon, perhaps. Nothing seems to be happening, even while transformation is taking place beneath the surface.

It’s a subtle process, one that I was glad my workation allowed me the time to observe and spot the tell-tale signs: the uneasy quietness of a main road at 7pm; a tattered “Closed” sign pasted stuck on the glass doors of a tourist gift shop.

If there is a downside of working from home, it is that the lines between work and rest start to blur and before you know it, you’re “getting off” work at 9pm.

However, knowing that I was in a hotel in the heart of Singapore’s Civic District (and on a semi-vacation too!) made me more aware of the time.

At 7pm on the dot, I shut my laptop, got out of the comfy bed and headed out for an evening run.

Either ERP has been super effective, or traffic is just light these days. Photo by Nigel Chua.

I stood for a while and counted cars going by the stately Old Hill Street Police Station just across the road from Funan, before starting my run.

Colourful. Photo by Nigel Chua.

The Jubilee Bridge and nearby Merlion viewing platform saw some light traffic — mostly runners and cyclists out exercising.

Safe distancing by the bay. Photo by Nigel Chua.

The Merlion itself has evidently had a more peaceful time lately.

It’s not everyday you get to take a picture like this. Photo by Nigel Chua.

A nearby tourist shop, selling Merlion statues and other kitsch, was understandably closed.

Can’t see their faces but I bet they’re like D: . Photo by Nigel Chua.

In front of the Victoria Concert Hall, I stood on the road for two minutes waiting for someone to walk into my photo, because that’s how quiet the streets were.

What’s up, Sir Stamford? Photo by Nigel Chua.

I got my photos and got back onto the pavement, though it was another few minutes before a bus — with a handful of passengers — came rolling down the otherwise-empty street.

I ended my run near the Padang, where small groups were picnicking in the cool of the evening, and went off in search of dinner.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Same same, but different

Thankfully, not everything had gone into hibernation, as evidenced by the crowd at some F&B outlets in Chijmes.

Free-flow hard-boiled eggs, always a good thing. Photo by Nigel Chua.

Not many places saw crowds though.

Life gets so unnerving for a server who’s not serving…”. Photo by Nigel Chua.

Unable to dangle the conventional lures of live music and late-night drinks, I wondered to myself if any of the wait staff at usually-rowdy watering holes would feel like bursting into “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast if a group of customers eventually turns up.

The lack of crowds did make it easy to take photos, though.

Almost like a movie scene. Photo by Nigel Chua.

By this point, it almost felt like I was on holiday, discovering Singapore’s “new normal”.

I quite enjoyed the experience of exploring the city on my own, unbothered by noise and crowds, and decided that I would wander around till I came across something interesting to eat, as I like to do when I’m overseas.

I could further pretend to be overseas by doing some shopping too, I thought, but hadn’t anticipated that a number of shops in Raffles City Shopping Centre would be closing early, in view of the crowd situation.

Literally just missed it — the “closed” sign had just gone up and was still swinging when I arrived just after 8pm. Image by Nigel Chua.

Reason 4: Code-switching

I was anything but a hapless tourist, though, and not about to be stranded with nothing interesting to do.

I put my “kiasu Singaporean” hat back on, and it didn’t take me long to think of a place in the area with dinner offerings I wouldn’t be able to get elsewhere, with a promotion to boot.

Standing Sushi Bar at Odeon Towers has promotions that run every weekday, and I scored some pretty good sushi rolls, which were going at 50 per cent off. Photo by Nigel Chua.

Satiated, I headed back to my room for a shower, finished up some work, and decided to have an early night.

Reason 5: Starting the (next) day right

While many of the “workation” packages offered do not involve overnight stays, I opted for one, as I’d wanted to spend the evening out.

I also had an appointment in the city area in the afternoon after check-out, so staying overnight saved me some travelling time too.

And, I don’t know if it’s just me, but there’s just something quite wonderful about waking up in a hotel.

Morning light. Photo by Nigel Chua.

I’m also a huge fan of breakfast, and of the dry mee sua from Yan Kee Noodle House on Circular Road, just ten minutes from my accommodation.

I can honestly eat this every day. Photo by Nigel Chua.

I also managed to find my way to The Glasshouse, a cafe in Chijmes which is perpetually crowded on weekends.

How I wish this picture could capture the smell. Photo by Nigel Chua.

That morning, I was one of just three patrons in the cafe. It was a rare moment of quiet, which I savoured along with my coffee while getting caught up on emails.

Then it was back to the room where I continued working till the 12pm checkout time.

I realised that making that short trip out of the room for breakfast and coffee helped me get into a much better frame of mind: I was consciously starting my work day, instead of having work interrupt my rest.

Have I been “working from home” or “living in office”?

I have been working from home mostly since earlier this year, only heading to the office for important meetings or when I didn’t have a choice.

While I didn’t like it at first, it slowly grew on me, and I started to appreciate how the savings on commuting, and not eating out, were adding up quite nicely.

On the other hand, I was walking less than 2,000 steps on some days and I did miss the outside world, now that Phase 2 is in full swing.

I also found that work was on my mind almost all the time, no thanks to just how easy it is for me to carry on working past official working hours, since I was already at home anyway.

While this 2D1N stay didn’t exactly change my life, the best thing about the experience was that it broke the routine, and gave me a much-needed reminder of the value of doing something different every once in a while.

I had not realised just how much the work-from-home routine had impacted my lifestyle and well-being — especially since it’s been quite some time since I last took leave to go somewhere.

Work-lyf balance indeed. Photo by Nigel Chua.

Last thoughts

What do I think of STB’s hybrid work-and-vacation concept? If I ever find myself caught up with work and too busy to take leave, I would take a workation again.

After all, I know my way around well enough to be able to squeeze in both work and play in the limited free time that I’d have in the evening and the morning.

As it is now, though, I can certainly afford the leave, as I’m not expecting to travel overseas anytime soon. And a staycation/workation is now something I’d be happy to save up for, once in a while.

If you aim for the earlier part of the week, a room for two goes for as low as S$108 per night, so all you need to do is cut down a little on fancy meals, and maybe the weekly bubble tea.

Almost like what we used to do with overseas holidays.

Related stories:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos by Nigel Chua. Special thanks to STB and lyf Funan.

3 Thais who recovered from Covid-19 in S'pore test positive for virus upon return to Thailand

They had also received certificates for their health status prior to their return to Thailand.

September 07, 2020, 03:06 PM

Haidilao opening 13th outlet at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Good news for hot pot lovers.

September 07, 2020, 03:03 PM

Japanese man, 38, abducted 9-year-old girl he met through online game

The girl had been confined for more than two days.

September 07, 2020, 02:49 PM

NLB went S$1.72 million over-budget during National Archives building revamp: AGO

The project exceeded the approved project cost by $1.72 million, about 8.4 per cent of the approved project cost of $20.53 million.

September 07, 2020, 01:39 PM

Man, 48, arrested after allegedly molesting 17-year-old girl on public bus in Toa Payoh

He was charged in court on Sep. 5.

September 07, 2020, 01:01 PM

Josephine Teo: Hiring slowed in 2nd quarter of 2020 but job prospects holding up

The minister said that opportunities were available to those who kept an "open mind".

September 07, 2020, 12:09 PM

S'pore Chinatown restaurant shut down for violating Covid-19 rules by providing customers drinking games

It was previously fined.

September 07, 2020, 11:50 AM

Sengkang stall with signboard in Malay & pork curry on menu is a misunderstanding, menu's from previous stall

They are waiting for their Halal cert before opening.

September 07, 2020, 10:51 AM

M'sian returning from S'pore tests positive for Covid-19, home quarantines no longer allowed

One Malaysian tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Singapore under the PCA.

September 07, 2020, 10:41 AM

Woman steps out onto wing after plane lands as it was too hot, gets banned by airline for life

The airline said the woman, who is a mother, set a bad parental example.

September 07, 2020, 10:02 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.