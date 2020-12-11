Back

S'porean working in US tried warning Americans about Covid-19 but received threats instead

Benhur Lee also advocated for the wearing of masks even when the US CDC was discouraging their usage.

Matthias Ang | December 11, 2020, 07:05 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

A Singaporean, Benhur Lee, who works at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, had attempted to convince authorities in the U.S. about the severity of Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

This included writing a letter, together with dozens of scientists, to New York City mayor Bill De Blasio, in which they urged him to close schools.

However, his tweets on the Covid-19 outbreak and public health resulted in threats and anti-Asian slurs being sent to his inbox, prompting a break from Twitter.

These were the details revealed in an in-depth article by USAToday on how the Covid-19 pandemic became a "tragedy" in the U.S. and its effects on various segments of American society, with Lee being one of several people featured.

Vindicated over the wearing of masks

Lee soon returned to Twitter, however, with a pinned tweet from March 30 regarding the wearing of masks proclaiming his vindication over the matter.

Currently, Lee's Twitter handle @VirusWhisperer has about 27,800 followers.

USAToday further highlighted that Lee had already been advocating for the wearing of face masks in mid-February despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraging their use at that point.

He also bought a bag of masks which he handed out to strangers along the streets and in the subways of New York City.

In addition, he also tried to convince his colleagues, who were also scientists, that they were underestimating the virus, and convinced the doormen of the building he worked in to erect a plexiglass barrier between staff desks and the lobby.

Studying the spread of Covid-19 even before Chinese New Year

The feature also pointed out how Lee had been studying the spread of Covid-19 even before Chinese New Year.

At that time, he noted that the speed at which the virus had spread within China was already a sign that there was asymptomatic transmission.

On Jan. 24, Lee tweeted an image of the contagiousness of Covid-19 vis-a-vis other diseases.

The feature then highlighted that Lee also witnessed a contrast in the response of Singapore and U.S. to the virus.

On Jan. 25, Lee departed for a microbiology conference in Sydney.

Along the way, he stopped in Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year with his parents.

At that time, Singapore had already confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Jan. 23.

The same day also saw a cessation of all flights from Wuhan, China.

For both his arrival and continuing departure to Sydney, Lee was reported to have been checked by officials with latex gloves and temperature guns for fever.

However, upon his return to the U.S. on Feb. 3, Lee found himself checking in at a digital kiosk without any questions asked or his temperature taken.

At that time, the U.S. had already announced Covid-19 cases on both of its coasts, as well as the Midwest region.

The same day also saw U.S. President Donald Trump declare a public health emergency over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Top image screenshot from Icahn School of Medicine YouTube

M'sian woman pretends to be police inspector to impress boyfriend's parents, gets reported to police instead

She introduced herself as 'Inspector Humairah'.

December 11, 2020, 06:56 PM

S'pore approves Covid-19 saliva test kit to be used at Changi Airport in 2021

No more uncomfortable swab tests.

December 11, 2020, 06:28 PM

Elderly couple, & son, 45, die after suspected electrocution in Lakeside HDB flat bathroom

Police has classified it as unnatural death.

December 11, 2020, 06:15 PM

S'pore doctor acted as junior college student to film 97 upskirt videos in school with camera in shoe

Using what he dubbed his 'special shoes'.

December 11, 2020, 05:59 PM

60% of S'pore residents using TraceTogether, 500,000 & more to go to hit 70%

No 70%, no Phase 3.

December 11, 2020, 05:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore offering We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2021

Grizz, Pan Pan, Ice Bear, and even Nom Nom the koala.

December 11, 2020, 05:02 PM

China advises flight attendants to wear diapers to avoid Covid-19 infection risk in lavatory

Hmm.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 PM

Jolovan Wham chose to break the law, so S'pore must enforce the law: S'pore ambassador to US

Singapore does not impose its values on others, and so it expects the same from other countries, he said.

December 11, 2020, 03:58 PM

14-year-old S'pore boy arrested for father's murder, to be charged in court on same day

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 11, 2020, 03:43 PM

1 new dormitory case, 7 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 11

More details will be released at night.

December 11, 2020, 03:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.