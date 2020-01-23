MOH confirms 1st case of Wuhan virus in S’pore

A 66-year-old Chinese national in Singapore was confirmed to be infected with the Wuhan virus on Jan. 23.

First confirmed case of Wuhan virus in S’pore

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the man from Wuhan arrived in Singapore with nine others on Jan. 20.

The man’s 37-year-old son is a suspect case and all nine of them have been quarantined and will be monitored for two weeks.

The 10 of them stayed at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort.

MOH added that, separately, another 53-year-old Chinese woman has come up positive in preliminary tests but it has not been confirmed if she has been infected by the coronavirus which originated from Wuhan.

There is no evidence that the virus has spread beyond these two groups.

MOH has also updated that in total there have been 28 suspect cases in Singapore aged between one and 78 years old. Of these, seven of them are confirmed to be clear of the virus.

Health advisory from MOH

MOH has issued a health advisory for members of the public to take note in response to the virus outbreak.

All travellers to China are advised to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell, and also inform their doctor of their travel history.



Members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times:

Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

Observe good personal hygiene;

Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose;

Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.

Top image via Wikipedia, Hotels.com