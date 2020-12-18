Sold out S$338 Singapore Airlines mahjong set reselling on Carousell for S$888

Scalpers have struck again as the limited edition Singapore Airlines mahjong set -- currently out of stock -- is being resold on Carousell for S$500 more than its original price.

Overwhelming demand

SIA launched its specially-designed mahjong set to overwhelming interest and demand.

The mahjong sets were completely oversubscribed and sold out in a matter of hours.

Next batch next year

The listing on the official SIA KrisShop page said on Dec. 15, 2020 that a longer delivery time is expected as demand has outstripped supply.

As a result, only pre-orders are accepted at the moment and the mahjong sets will not be available for delivery until March 2021.

The surge in demand was evident overnight.

Just the day before, the listing said delivery is expected to be from Jan. 14, 2021 onwards.

Register interest first

However, buyers who still want a piece of the mahjong set can register their interest for now and be notified when new sets are available again.

Resell on Carousell

Given the hot demand, some who have managed to buy one set are looking to flip it for a quick profit.

One listing on Carousell has put up a brand new set for an asking price of S$888 -- a S$500 profit.

According to the listing on Dec. 17, the mahjong set is still wrapped in plastic and in mind condition.

Background

The limited edition set is sold on KrisShop, in limited but unspecified quantities, for either S$338 or 42,250 KrisFlyer miles.

The SIA set with 148 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols has allowed the airline to get creative with its designs.

The design of the tiles clearly drew inspiration from Singapore Airlines' signature batik motif.

