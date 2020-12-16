Back

Singapore Airlines selling mahjong set for S$338 & it's out of stock

Singapong Airlines.

Siti Hawa | December 16, 2020, 04:24 AM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched its own mahjong set.

The limited edition set is sold on KrisShop, in limited quantities, for either S$338 or 42,250 KrisFlyer miles -- if not, a lot of good miles might go to waste.

The SIA set with 148 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols has allowed the airline to get creative with its designs.

Batik motif

Photo via KrisShop

The design of the tiles clearly drew inspiration from Singapore Airlines' signature batik motif.

The batik motif is inspired by local flowers, which can be found on the tiles for flowers and seasons.

Photo via KrisShop

The batik motif is also manifested in other ways, such as the design on the back of tiles as well as the chips.

Photo via KrisShop

Photo by Siti Hawa

Contemporary design: Aircraft window is Bai Ban tile

Contemporary interpretation of the traditional mahjong symbols make for one-of-a-kind designs.

For example, the aircraft window is used to represent the Whiteboard (Bai Ban) tile, while the design of Circles was inspired by aircraft engines.

Photo via KrisShop

Other innovative designs include the tiles in the Bamboo suit, which are aeroplane seat maps, while the first bamboo tile is the Singapore Airlines logo.

Photo via KrisShop

How to order

The SIA mahjong set can be purchased here.

Delivery will only be from Jan. 14, 2021 onwards.

A longer delivery lead time may be expected if there is an overwhelming response.

And it appears that there has been healthy demand, as the item has been listed as out of stock.

Photo via KrisShop

Photo via krisshop

Photo via KrisShop

Top photos via KrisShop

