Orchard Road crowded on weekend before Christmas as if Covid-19 didn't happen

Shopping centres in Singapore were packed over the weekend with shoppers, the eternally bored, and those who just want to go out and stimulate the economy before Christmas.

Photos and videos posted online showed crowds back at popular haunts in the Orchard Road shopping strip and at perpetually popular venues such as VivoCity, as well as a MRT cabin filled to capacity with passengers with very little social distancing.

Here are some of the scenes.

Orchard Road on Saturday, Dec. 19:

VivoCity saw queues of shoppers waiting to enter the mall:

A typical scene on public transport over the weekend, where commuters had to stand close to one another due to more people going out:

Increase in retail sales

According to The Straits Times, retail staff at Bugis Junction said they had seen an increase in footfall and sales over the past two weekends in the lead up to this year-end festive season.

As a result of the crowds, it was difficult for shoppers to stay 1m apart in some areas.

Shoppers ST spoke to were iffy about others, with some mentioning they were heading home after witnessing first hand the number of people out and about.

To remind mall patrons to be mindful of their health in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, ST reported that regular announcements were played requesting safe distancing buffers to be maintained at venues such as VivoCity and Bugis Junction.

Background

The government has warned against complacency during this upcoming festive season, and urged caution in the lead-up to Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening on Dec. 28, 2020.

The authorities have said that safe distancing ambassadors will continue to be deployed and enforcement checks on safe management measures will be stepped up this year-end period.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong said on Dec. 14 that there was the concern that "there will be groups of people who let their guard down".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said this was "absolutely not the time to relax" or imagine "that the problem has disappeared".

From Dec. 28, when Phase 3 kicks off, larger gatherings of up to eight people and expanded capacity limits at public places will be allowed.

Top photos via U Aung Lin & Walter Lim