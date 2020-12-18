Back

S'pore govt agencies to step up Covid-19 checks at F&B outlets this year-end festive period

You've been warned.

Belmont Lay | December 18, 2020, 07:41 PM

Food and beverage (F&B) outlets and individuals are at risk of being fined if they breach Covid-19 safe management measurements this upcoming festive season.

Enforcement checks on safe management measures at F&B outlets will be stepped up this year-end period, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday, Dec. 18.

Government agencies will be increasing the number of inspections that will take place over the next few weeks to ensure compliance.

MSE said Covid-19 remains a “grave threat” and that all individuals should remain vigilant even during the festive period.

Limit to 5 people per group

MSE reminded F&B outlets and patrons that the current group size limit of five people will apply until Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening takes effect from Dec. 28.

That is when social gatherings of up to eight people are allowed in public.

Still in Phase 2

Currently, social gatherings in groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited in Phase 2.

Restaurants and eateries are still not allowed to accept bookings from groups that are larger than five people.

Intermingling between tables is not allowed, as such groups might split across tables.

Alcohol should not be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10.30pm.

MSE said: “While we recognise that many may wish to meet up with family and friends during the festive period or visit popular areas such as Orchard Road, F&B outlets and members of the public must continue to take safe management measures seriously, as dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks."

"Firm enforcement action will be taken if breaches are found.”

MSE added: “The government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe management measures with flagrant disregard."

"Errant operators and individuals will face fines, temporary closure, and prosecution to the full extent of the law.”

