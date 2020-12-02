Scary clouds appear over Telok Blangah on Dec. 2, 2020

Scary-looking clouds appeared in the southwestern parts of Singapore on Dec. 2, 2020 morning.

The clouds appeared on Wednesday morning over the Tanjong Pagar and Telok Blangah area at about 8:30am.

A video of the sinister-looking clouds' approach was also caught on video, producing a vertiginous effect on the viewer:

Singapore has entered the wettest month of the year, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In the first two weeks of December 2020, more rainfall can be expected in Singapore and the surrounding region.

Explanation for clouds

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) previously said the ominous sight of the encroaching clouds, known as shelf cloud, have a scientific explanation.

“The formation of the shelf cloud on Nov. 2, 2020, was due to strong daytime heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity,” MSS said.

The cloud formation seen in Singapore is a cumulonimbus arcus cloud, or commonly referred to as "shelf cloud".

These clouds are observed in Singapore during an intense thunderstorm, MSS added.

“They typically form along the leading edge or gust front of the cumulonimbus cloud (dense, towering convective clouds that give rise to thunderstorms), when the surrounding warm moist air rises and condensation takes place, creating the ragged edges of the cloud.”

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

All media via Lee Ai Hoon Joyce