Back

Scary clouds over S'pore on Nov. 2 not from super typhoon Goni that hit the Philippines

These sinister-looking clouds are common.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2020, 03:11 AM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

Sinister-looking clouds that appeared over central Singapore on Nov. 2, 2020, which proceeded to unleash a torrential downpour flooding parts of the island, are, in fact, more normal and common than they actually look.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the ominous sight of the encroaching clouds, known as shelf cloud, have a scientific explanation.

“The formation of the shelf cloud on Nov. 2, 2020, was due to strong daytime heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity,” MSS said.

MSS also clarified that the weather phenomenon caught on videos and photos was not directly linked to the super typhoon Goni that smashed into parts of the Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The cloud formation seen in Singapore is a cumulonimbus arcus cloud, or commonly referred to as "shelf cloud".

These clouds are observed in Singapore during an intense thunderstorm, MSS added.

“They typically form along the leading edge or gust front of the cumulonimbus cloud (dense, towering convective clouds that give rise to thunderstorms), when the surrounding warm moist air rises and condensation takes place, creating the ragged edges of the cloud.”

via

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

Mark Lee undergoes 14-day quarantine in Taiwan before attending Golden Horse Awards

He is up for an award.

November 06, 2020, 02:41 AM

Leon Perera: PAP's amendments to WP's motion on criminal justice system changed its meaning

The amendments were tabled by PAP MP Murali Pillai and passed in Parliament.

November 06, 2020, 01:47 AM

Thai Airways selling 34 of its planes

From selling bags made of life vests to fried dough to this.

November 06, 2020, 01:41 AM

North Korea bans smoking in some public places

Not the first country to ban smoking in public.

November 06, 2020, 01:22 AM

MOM not taking further action against Liew Mun Leong family over illegal deployment of Parti Liyani

Further investigations were carried out and concluded.

November 06, 2020, 01:11 AM

M'sian boy, 9, fine-tunes astronaut space suit toilet to win top NASA prize

So precocious.

November 06, 2020, 12:55 AM

M'sian man, 47, who passed away in S'pore worked for Certis Cisco, next-of-kin sought to collect body

A public appeal for help.

November 06, 2020, 12:13 AM

Mynah eats pizza directly off Proofer Bakery display counter at Punggol Waterway Point, staff accused of inaction

Exquisite taste.

November 05, 2020, 11:51 PM

BreadTalk at Eastpoint Mall discards bread after pigeon flies up close to display

The incident occurred three weeks ago.

November 05, 2020, 11:24 PM

Tampines Al-Hussain Restaurant & OCBC Centre among 2 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The latest update in full.

November 05, 2020, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.