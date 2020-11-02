Massive rain clouds seen sweeping across central S'pore on Nov. 2 afternoon

A thunderstorm swept across Singapore on Nov. 2 afternoon, resulting in flash floods in some areas.

One photographer, Fin Barr, impressed many viewers with his photo of a massive rain cloud heading towards the Tiong Bahru area.

He told Mothership that the photo was taken from Kim Tian Green, facing north towards River Valley.

Here's another angle of what the cloud looks like:

The sight was captured by one Mothership reader at around 5pm in this short clip as well:

Here's another clip:

The ominous-looking raincloud is a shelf cloud that usually appears on the edge of a storm.

The shelf cloud is usually attached to a parent cloud that can be a cumulonimbus, bringing about torrential downpour.

Whoa.

Top photo by @Fin Barr/Instagram and Devesh Singh/Facebook