Royal Caribbean cancels Dec. 10 cruise due to Covid-19 case, will resume on Dec. 14

Precautionary measure.

Belmont Lay | December 09, 2020, 10:35 PM

Royal Caribbean has cancelled its Quantum of the Seas cruise temporarily for a few days.

The decision was made on Thursday, Dec. 10, after an initial announcement that the cruises will proceed as planned.

Royal Caribbean said it did so "in an overabundance of caution", following an incident on board the cruise ship where a passenger had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the cruise to return to Singapore mainland.

Sailings will resume on Dec. 14 instead, Royal Caribbean said in an email on Wednesday evening.

Stuck on board ship for 12 hours

Passengers on board the ship with the Covid-19 case only began disembarking shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

They spent about 12 hours at the docks at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

The ship left Singapore on Dec. 7, and had finished its second day at sea before the news broke.

Refunds being processed

Royal Caribbean said it would refund customers in full, as well as provide a 25 per cent future cruise credit to use.

The future cruise credit amount is based on the total cruise fare paid by customers.

It will be sent to the customers via email by Jan. 22, 2021, and is valid for one year one from when it is issued.

Customers can contact their travel advisor immediately or contact Royal Caribbean at 6675 0419.

"At Royal Caribbean International, the safety and well-being of our guests and crew are our top priorities.

"In an overabundance of caution, we’ve decided to cancel our upcoming December 10th, 2020 sailing," said Royal Caribbean in the email.

Top photo via Royal Caribbean

